THE LAST MATCH Begins At Writers Theatre In March

Writers Theatre, under the leadership of Artistic Director Michael Halberstam and Executive Director Kathryn M. Lipuma, continues its 2019/20 Season with Anna Ziegler's The Last Match, directed by Keira Fromm. The Last Match runs March 18 - June 7, 2020 in The Gillian Theatre at 325 Tudor Court, Glencoe.

The cast includes: Kayla Carter (Mallory), Heather Chrisler (Galina), Christopher Sheard (Sergei) and Luigi Sottile (Tim).

The creative team includes: William Boles (Scenic Designer), Noël Huntzinger (Costume Designer), Christine Binder (Lighting Designer), Pornchanok Kanchanabanca (Sound Designer & Composer), Lauren Katz (Assistant Director), and Eva Breneman (Dialect Coach).

With all the passion and tension of a U.S. Open tennis final, The Last Match serves up a thrillingly theatrical look at what motivates our greatest ambitions and fuels our strongest desires.

When a young Russian tennis phenom and an American superstar in his prime meet at center court, it's a tough call whether the greatest drama is playing out off the court or on! As the swift action volleys between primetime tennis matches and the most pivotal moments in the personal lives of the competitors and their equally driven romantic partners, sharp and insightful playwright Anna Ziegler (Photograph 51) draws you inside the minds of all four as they face challenges in sport, life and love. What results is a fast-paced and moving montage exploring family, the sacrifices we make for success and the legacy we leave behind.

Rising Chicago director Keira Fromm brings her finely-tuned vision to this gripping drama, staged in the intimate Gillian Theatre. You won't want to miss this engrossing, rapid-fire take on what it means to finally achieve greatness, only to be left wanting more. In The Last Match, there is much more than just a championship on the line!

For more information call 847-242-6000 or visit www.writerstheatre.org





