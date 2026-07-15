THE HIP HOP NUTCRACKER, MRS. DOUBTFIRE, and More Set for Broadway In Chicago Season

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Broadway In Chicago is thrilled to announce that six new shows will make their way to our theatres this Holiday season to celebrate Christmas in July with advance access to tickets: THE HIP HOP NUTCRACKER, MRS. DOUBTFIRE, Dr. Seuss' HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS, LOVE ACTUALLY IN CONCERT, POTTED POTTER – THE UNAUTHORIZED HARRY EXPERIENCE, and THE SOUND OF MUSIC. These six shows are joining the previously announced BLUEY'S BIG PLAY and THE UNAUTHORIZED HALLMARK(ISH) PARODY MUSICAL, also making Chicago merry with special ticket offers.

The pre-sale offer will begin on Wednesday, July 15, and runs through Friday, July 24. Patrons can receive full details by visiting Broadway In Chicago social media platforms. Group sales of 10 or more are available now for all shows by calling (312) 977-1710 or emailing GroupSales@BroadwayInChicago.com. Single tickets will go on sale at a later date. For more information, visit www.BroadwayInChicago.com.

THE HIP HOP NUTCRACKER

November 24 – 29, 2026

Cadillac Palace Theatre, 151 W. Randolph St.

A holiday mash-up for the whole family, THE HIP HOP NUTCRACKER returns for another spectacular tour. Directed and choreographed by Tony and Olivier Award-nominated Jennifer Weber, this contemporary dance spectacle is a re-mixed and re-imagined version of the classic, smashing hip hop dance and Tchaikovsky's timeless music together into a heart-stirring and inspirational holiday event. THE HIP HOP NUTCRACKER is brought to life by a powerhouse cast of a dozen all-star dancers, a DJ, and a violinist. Grab your family and friends and let the dynamic performers of THE HIP HOP NUTCRACKER take you on a journey that celebrates love, community and the magic of the holiday season.

MRS. DOUBTFIRE

November 24 – 29, 2026

James M. Nederlander Theatre, 24 W. Randolph St.

Everyone's favorite Scottish nanny is headed to Chicago in this internationally acclaimed hit musical critics call “wonderful, heart-warming, and laugh-out-loud funny” (Manchester Evening News) and “a feel-good, family-friendly comedy that delivers” (The Hollywood Reporter). Based on the beloved film, MRS. DOUBTFIRE tells the hysterical and heartfelt story of an out-of-work actor who will do anything for his kids. It's “the lovable, big-hearted musical comedy we need right now,” raves the Chicago Tribune – one that proves we're better together.

THE UNAUTHORIZED HALLMARK(ISH) PARODY MUSICAL

December 8 – 13, 2026

Broadway Playhouse at Water Tower Place, 175 E. Chestnut St.

THE MUSICAL COMEDY THAT CELEBRATES YOUR FAVORITE HOLIDAY MOVIES. THE UNAUTHORIZED HALLMARK(ISH) PARODY MUSICAL tells the story of Holly, an overworked Big City executive who returns to her quirky small hometown TO SAVE CHRISTMAS! Along the way, Holly juggles an old flame, a looming corporate merger, a cookie contest conspiracy and a moose on the loose!

Packed with your favorite holiday movie tropes and original pop songs such as, “Judge That Cookie” and “It Feels Like Christmas (Because It Is Literally Christmas),” the show offers a hilarious twist on the classic holiday movies you already know and love.

Dr. Seuss' HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS! THE MUSICAL

December 9 – 27, 2026

James M. Nederlander Theatre, 24 W. Randolph St.

Discover the magic of Dr. Seuss' classic holiday tale as it comes to life on stage. Featuring the hit songs “You're A Mean One, Mr. Grinch” and “Welcome Christmas,” The Grinch discovers there's more to Christmas than he bargained for in this heart-warmingholiday classic. Max the Dog narrates as the mean and scheming Grinch, whose heart is“two sizes too small,” decides to steal Christmas away from the Whos, an endlesslycheerful bunch bursting with holiday spirit. Celebrate the holidays with the show The New York Times calls "100 times better than any bedtime story!"

LOVE ACTUALLY IN CONCERT

December 12, 2026

Cadillac Palace Theatre, 151 W. Randolph St.

Fall in love with the holidays all over again at LOVE ACTUALLY IN CONCERT! As the beloved film plays in its entirety on a full-size screen, a live orchestra performs the soundtrack live, featuring music by Craig Armstrong alongside favorites including Mariah Carey's "All I Want for Christmas Is You" and "Love Is All Around."

LOVE ACTUALLY has become a holiday favorite around the world since its release, celebrated for its star-studded cast, endlessly quotable moments, and heartfelt intertwining stories about love in all its messy, funny, and beautiful forms.

LOVE ACTUALLY IN CONCERT transforms the beloved film into a festive live experience, bringing audiences together to celebrate the season through one of cinema's most cherished romantic comedies.

POTTED POTTER – THE UNAUTHORIZED HARRY EXPERIENCE

December 15, 2026 – January 3, 2027

Broadway Playhouse at Water Tower Place, 175 E. Chestnut St.

Playing to sold out houses all over the world, the Olivier Award nominatedPOTTED POTTER – THE UNAUTHORIZED HARRY EXPERIENCE – A PARODY BY DAN AND JEFF takes on the ultimate challenge of condensing all seven Harry Potter books into seventy hilarious minutes. Even if you don't know the difference between a horcrux and a Hufflepuff, POTTED POTTER will make you roar with laughter. Created by two-time Olivier Award-nominated actors Daniel Clarkson and Jefferson Turner, POTTED POTTER is perfect for ages six to Dumbledore (who is very old indeed).

BLUEY'S BIG PLAY

December 18 – 20, 2026

Cadillac Palace Theatre, 151 W. Randolph St.

BLUEY'S BIG PLAY is a theatrical adaptation of the Emmy award-winning children's television series. Join Bluey and her family in their first live theatre show made just for you, featuring brilliantly created puppets, this is Bluey as you've never seen it before, brought to real life.

BLUEY'S BIG PLAY is presented by BBC Studios and Andrew Kay in association with Windmill Theatre Co.

THE SOUND OF MUSIC

December 22 – 27, 2026

Cadillac Palace Theatre, 151 W. Randolph St.

THE SOUND OF MUSIC brings one of Chicago's “favorite things” to the Loop this holiday season. With its timeless story and irresistibly charming score, this Rodgers & Hammerstein classic isn't just meant to be enjoyed-it's meant to be shared. Directed by three time Tony Award winner Jack O'Brien (Hairspray ), this vibrant and romantic tale of Maria and the von Trapp family features beloved songs like “Do-Re-Mi,” “Sixteen Going on Seventeen” and “Edelweiss.”

For more information, visit www.BroadwayInChicago.com.

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