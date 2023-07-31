THE BUTTCRACKER: A NUTCRACKER BURLESQUE Comes To The Greenhouse Theater Center This November

The sold-out sensation returns this holiday season to Chicago, The Buttcracker: A Nutcracker Burlesque©. Now in its seventh edition, Chicago's favorite alternative twist on the original story of Clara and her beloved holiday toy is a live event not to be missed. With an ever-changing line up, audiences experience a different performance each night that features the best of Chicago's nightlife entertainment.

The Buttcracker: A Nutcracker Burlesque© is directed by Sarah Scanlon and choreographed by Willy LaQueue and plays November 30 - December 30 at the Greenhouse Theater Center, 2257 N. Lincoln Ave.

The show runs one hour and forty-five minutes with a ten minute intermission and, new this year, original music by composer Michelle Isaac. Each week features the best of Chicago's nightlife entertainers in the roles of Tea, Coffee, Chocolate, Vodka and Mother Ginger with sword swallowing, belly dancing, classic burlesque and more.

Press opening is Thursday, Nov. 30 at 8 p.m. with a holiday performance schedule of Thursdays at 8 p.m., Fridays at 8 p.m., Saturdays at 3 and 8 p.m.and Sundays at 3 p.m. There are no performances Sunday, Dec. 24. The running time, including intermission, is 1 hour and 45 minutes. Admission is available for those 18 years old and older (21+ to drink).

Tickets are $20 - $100 and will be available for pre-sale Friday, Sept. 1 to previous ticket holders with public sales beginning on Monday, Oct. 2 at 12 p.m. at GreenhouseTheater.org and TheButtcrackerBurlesque.com.

Audiences are invited to follow Clara and her Buttcracker on a wild hallucinogenic trip from a boring-AF corporate holiday party to the raucous and sultry Land of Sweets where they battle rats, save the day and learn that body and sex positivity are to be celebrated. A combination of fairy tale and exotic trip down the rabbit hole with the best of Chicago's nightlife entertainment. The Buttcracker: A Nutcracker Burlesque highlights the world of burlesque, boylesque, magic, sword balancing, circus, dance and more. The production received rave reviews including being a “Top Theatre'' choice in Newcity, receiving the “Most Meaningful Alternative Production” from Life & Times and being Chicago Reader recommended with Dan Jakes describing the performance as an “inviting and joyfully queer experience that celebrates beards and heels and tits and bellies and butts in any and all combinations, then decks them in holly.”

The cast forThe Buttcracker: A Nutcracker Burlesque© will be announced at a later date.

The Buttcracker: A Nutcracker Burlesque© production team includes Sarah

Hallberg (she/her/hers, producing assistant) and Majel Cuza (she/her/hers,

production management consultant).

The Buttcracker: A Nutcracker Burlesque© subverts the classic holiday ballet to promote diversity in body, gender expression, sexuality and race. The show utilizes the platform of parody to encourage audiences to imagine a more inclusive world, redefining the art of the tease through an alternative take on burlesque. This performance would not be possible without the generous support of individuals and companies who understand the value of having alternative adult entertainment during the holiday season, as well as supporting our mission of subverting audience's expectations of what live entertainment looks and feels like.

The sold-out sensation returns this holiday season to Chicago, The Buttcracker: A Nutcracker Burlesque©. Now in its seventh edition, Chicago's favorite alternative twist on the original story of Clara and her beloved holiday toy is a live event not to be missed. With an ever-changing line up, audiences experience a different performance each night that features the best of Chicago's nightlife entertainment. The Buttcracker: A Nutcracker Burlesque© is directed by Sarah Scanlon and choreographed by Willy LaQueue and plays November 30 - December 30 at the Greenhouse Theater Center, 2257 N. Lincoln Ave. The show runs one hour and forty-five minutes with a ten minute intermission and, new this year, original music by composer Michelle Isaac.

Each week features the best of Chicago's nightlife entertainers in the roles of Tea, Coffee, Chocolate, Vodka and Mother Ginger with sword swallowing, belly dancing, classic burlesque and more. Press opening is Thursday, Nov. 30 at 8 p.m. with a holiday performance schedule of Thursdays at 8 p.m., Fridays at 8 p.m., Saturdays at 3 and 8 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m. There are no performances Sunday, Dec. 24. The running time, including intermission, is 1 hour and 45 minutes.

Admission is available for those 18 years old and older (21+ to drink). Tickets are $20 - $100 and will be available for pre-sale Friday, Sept. 1 to previous ticket holders with public sales beginning on Monday, Oct. 2 at 12 p.m. at GreenhouseTheater.org and TheButtcrackerBurlesque.com.