THE BABY BOOMER SHOW Comes to Metropolis Performing Arts Centre

The Baby Boomer Show pairs veteran comedians Jan McInnis and Kent Rader, sharing their clean humor about family, kids, work, and more at Metropolis Performing Arts Centre April 18, 2020.

Fellow baby boomers and veteran comedians, Jan McInnis and Kent Rader have joined forces to develop The Baby Boomer Comedy Show, CLEAN, Stand-Up Comedy for people born before seat belts. This 90-minute theater event is filled with clean humor on topics the boomer generation can relate to- family, kids, work, do-it-yourself projects, dieting, aging, grandchildren and is perfect for all boomers.

The Baby Boomer Show will be at Metropolis Saturday, April 18, 2020 at 7:30 P.M. Tickets are $30. All tickets can be purchased at MetropolisArts.com or by visiting or calling the Box Office at 847.577.2121.

The Baby Boomer Show is part of the Comedy Series at Metropolis, an exciting series that brings hilarious performances to the Chicagoland area. Other upcoming comedy shows at Metropolis include The April Female Funny Fools Comedy Jam (April 1), Defending the Caveman (April 9-11), Comedy Dance Chicago (April 23), and An Evening with Pete Lee (May 2).

Metropolis thanks its generous media partner Tribune Media Group. Metropolis is partially supported by a grant from the Illinois Arts Council Agency.

Metropolis is located in the heart of Chicago's northwest suburbs in downtown Arlington Heights at the intersection of Campbell and Vail Avenue (111 West Campbell Street). Street parking is available. Free parking is available in the public garage behind the theatre. For more information about Metropolis and a list of upcoming events visit MetropolisArts.com or call the Box Office at 847.577.2121.

Metropolis Performing Arts Centre provides professional entertainment and arts education, enriching our community.





