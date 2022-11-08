Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Sweetback Productions to Present Premiere Of Tyler Anthony Smith's THE KINDNESS OF MANGERS in December

Put down the fruit cake and get yourself a lemon Coke with plenty of chipped ice in it!

Nov. 08, 2022  

Put down the fruit cake and get yourself a lemon Coke with plenty of chipped ice in it! This holiday season, Sweetback Productions presents the premiere of THE KINDNESS OF MANGERS, written and performed by Tyler Anthony Smith and directed by Stephanie Shaw. The show will have a strictly limited engagement of four performances, December 15 - 18, 2022 at The Den Theatre (2A), 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave. Tickets are $20 and go on sale at 10AM this Friday, November 11, 2022 at thedentheatre.com.

"Whoever you are - I've always depended on the kindness of strangers," says Blanche just before the doctor takes her away. Stella (Smith) cries and cries, holding her recently-hatched baby. She watches her sister go bye bye, and then turns around assuming she'll see all of her husband's drunk friends still playing poker in her living room. Nope! Rather, she turns around and finds herself in Bethlehem. Pregnant all over again. With the Son of God? Surrounded by allergy-inducing hay, livestock that can talk, and a rude innkeeper named Cathy Moriarty, The Not-So-Virgin Stella must come to terms with her new reality - all the while on the brink of giving birth. With no sense of what's going on and no room at the inn, Stella has no choice but to depend on... the kindness... of... mangers.

The production team includes Jenna Raithel (Stage Manager), Rick Paul (Set Design), Kate Setzer Kamphausen (Costume Design), Keith Ryan (Wig Design), Ricki Jay Pettinato (Lighting Design), Zoë Pike (Graphics), Larry Hart (Photography), and Kelly Anchors (Executive Producer).




