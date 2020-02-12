Sugarland to Perform at Aurora's RiverEdge Park

Sugarland, the electrifying country power duo of Jennifer Nettles and Kristian Bush, is returning to the road this summer and Aurora's Thomas J. Weisner RiverEdge Park will be the only Chicago-area stop for the band's There Goes the Neighborhood Tour 2020, Thursday, July 2 at 7 p.m.

Don't miss this chance to see this mega-country duo with special guest Tenille Townes. Tickets are $43-$99 and go on sale next week at RiverEdgeAurora.com. Phone and in-person sales start after the first two weeks of online-only sales.

For tickets and information, visit RiverEdgeAurora.com, call

(630) 896-6666, or stop by RiverEdge Park's satellite box office at Paramount Theatre, 23 E. Galena Blvd., Aurora, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday-Saturday.

RiverEdge Park, 360 N. Broadway St., in downtown Aurora, is a beautiful outdoor concert venue that serves up live music, delicious food, cool beverages and a great time, all overlooking downtown Aurora and the beautiful Fox River. Seating is provided for reserved tickets. Bag chairs are allowed in the general admission area.

The RiverEdge Park 2020 Season is sponsored by Dunham Fund, Bud Light Music and City of Aurora.





