Stream Goodman Theatre's A CHRISTMAS CAROL

As the holiday season comes to a close, A Christmas Carol-An Audio Play is still available to stream through December 31. Recorded at the Goodman by an all-Chicago cast of 19 and an updated audio adaptation (by Director Jessica Thebus, Resident Dramaturg Neena Arndt and Resident Sound Designer Richard Woodbury), the 43rd annual production is Goodman Theatre's gift to Chicago this year. The audio production is available to stream on-demand through December 31 at GoodmanTheatre.org/Carol, along with 2020-themed A Christmas Carol merchandise and more. Bank of America is the Major Corporate Sponsor of A Christmas Carol-An Audio Play.

Thanks to broadcast media partners WBEZ 91.5 FM and Vocalo 91.1 FM, the audio production was broadcast over the Christmas holiday-Thursday, December 24 at 3pm and Friday, December 25 at 11am-on both stations and is still available for listening at WBEZ.org. Listeners can also enjoy this lively interview from WBEZ's midday show Reset featuring Goodman Theatre Artistic Director Robert Falls and actor Larry Yando, who is currently in his 13th year of portraying Ebenezer Scrooge.

In a year filled with unexpected challenges, the Goodman hopes to help restore feelings of connection and joy to audiences by sharing this time-honored tradition free-of-charge, but any donations support the Goodman's efforts to stay connected with audiences during this time. In addition, this year the Goodman maintains its three-decade-long tradition of collecting donations for Season of Concern-a not-for-profit organization that supports Chicagoland theater makers in times of need through short-term emergency funds. Audiences of A Christmas Carol have generously contributed nearly $600,000 to Season of Concern since 1991.The Goodman will donate a portion of all contributions made to A Christmas Carol-An Audio Play to Season of Concern.

Nearly two million people have experienced Goodman Theatre's A Christmas Carol, "one of Chicago's treasured Christmas traditions" (Theatermania), now in its 43rd year. This holiday season, audiences experience its perennial delight anew with a FREE audio streaming version. Beloved voices and the Goodman's signature soundscape bring to vivid life Charles Dickens' heartwarming, uplifting classic. Miserly businessman Ebenezer Scrooge's sizable bank account is only matched by his disdain for the holidays. One Christmas Eve, Scrooge is visited by four ghosts who take him on a spectacular adventure through his past, present and future, helping him on his discovery of kindness, compassion and redemption.