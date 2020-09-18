Strawdog Theatre Presents THE FOUR

The show runs Friday, September 25 for two virtual performances!

Strawdog Theatre Company is pleased to launch its all-virtual 33rd season with two live-streamed performances of The Four, an original poem written and directed by Interim Artistic Director Kamille Dawkins and performed by Strawdog ensemble members.

Four ensemble members gather in a fire ritual as they recite a poem that speaks to the four core values of Strawdog Theatre Company - ensemble, genuine connection, challenge and community - and how those values and the state of the world have inspired Strawdog to evolve and grow. Both performances will conclude with the burning of words that we aspire to and words we wish to leave behind. Audiences members are invited to add their own words to the ritual by e-mailing thefour@strawdog.org.

The Four will be broadcast on Facebook Live on Friday, September 25 at 5:30 pm (Golden Hour) and 7:30 pm (Sun Down) at facebook.com/strawdogtheatre/live. The performances are free with a suggested donation of $15 (minimum $5) via the donation link on Facebook. For additional information, visit www.strawdog.org.

The Four will feature ensemble members Scott Danielson*, Kamille Dawkins*, Becca Levy* and Michael Reyes*.

Comments Interim Artistic Director Kamille Dawkins, "Strawdog is rapidly changing and we want our community to be a part of that change and hold us accountable. What better way to express that to the public than in the way we know best - art. With so little opportunity to genuinely connect in the world today, Strawdog wants to provide a time where we can all come together - safely."

The production team includes John Kelly* (lighting design), Heath Hays* (sound mixer), Kyle Hamman* (camera operator), Becca Levy* (stage manager) and Paul Cook (producer).

*Denotes Strawdog ensemble member

