Strawdog Theatre Presents ON THE GREENBELT in April

Strawdog Theatre Company returns this spring with the world premiere of On The Greenbelt, playing April 22 - May 28, 2022 at Links Hall, 3111 N. Western Ave. in Chicago. A semi-finalist for the 2021 Blue Ink Playwright Awards, On The Greenbelt is a serio-comic play that jumps between past and the present, written by ensemble member Karissa Murrell Myers* and directed by Jonathan Berry. Tickets for all performance are FREE with reservations opening Friday, March 25 at www.strawdog.org. The press opening is Monday, April 25 at 7 pm.

Please note: Audience members aged 2+ years must wear a mask covering their nose and mouth at all times. All audience members aged 5+ years must provide, before entering the venue, proof of full COVID-19 vaccination.

On The Greenbelt will feature ensemble member Jamie Vann* with Kathryn Acosta, Lynne Baker, Jessica Ervin, Dan Lin and Alexis Ward.

Understudies: Rachel Bachar, Blake Dava, Gabriella Diaz, Daniel Vaughn Manasia, Laura Resinger, India Whiteside.

On The Greenbelt is an exploration of family, love, memory and the question of "How do we process loss and grief?" Jules saw something terrible in the Idaho hospital the night her mom died, but she'll never say what it was. Not to her ex, Olivia, and especially not to her brother, Jake, who keeps trying to convince her to go with him to the Greenbelt to spread their mom's ashes with their father, Alan. But try as she might, Jules can't shake the memories of the past that haunt her like a gin-soaked hangover, and as the day unravels the past events surrounding her mother's death come to light.

Comments Strawdog Artistic Director Kamille Dawkins, "We really enjoy the story behind Karissa's funny and wildly unpredictable family drama. It dives deep into emotional themes of love and illness with a fresh and inspiring look at family. We are also thrilled to have ensemble member Jamie Vann return to our stage and reunite with director Jonathan Berry."

*Denotes Strawdog ensemble member