Strawdog Announces Cast of HERSHEL & THE HANUKKAH GOBLINS

In this musical adaptation of Eric Kimmel's Caldecott Honor-winning book, A traveling troupe of actors comes to town to find no one celebrating Hanukkah.

By: Sep. 28, 2023

Strawdog today announced the cast and production team for its holiday season show, HERSHEL & THE HANUKKAH GOBLINS, running December 3 - 23, 2023 (previews November 30 and December 2), at the Chicago Loop Synagogue (16 S. Clark St., Chicago). Performances will be held Thursdays and Saturdays at 7 p.m., and Sundays at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Tickets are free but require advance registration at www.strawdog.org

In this musical adaptation of Eric Kimmel's Caldecott Honor-winning book, A traveling troupe of actors comes to town to find no one celebrating Hanukkah. To save the holiday, they must tell the tale of Hershel of Ostropol and his quest to outwit the goblins who haunt the old synagogue! 

“When I was asked to direct this show, it was not only an opportunity to celebrate those that came before me, but also to be part of continuing the passing down of these stories, the same way that my mother taught me,” said director Noah Elman. “Most of all it was fun to laugh along again with a character who I had grown up alongside.”

“I wanted to create a show that is not only for the robust Jewish community of Chicago, but also a show for the young children who don't have a Jewish community to lean on,” continued Elman. “Rabbi Moshe Davis said ‘A candle is a small thing. But one candle can light another. And see how its own light increases, as a candle gives its flame to the other.' My hope is that this production will be one small candle lighting candles across the globe.”

The cast includes Amanda Giles as “Hershel,” Peter Stielstra as “Max,” Heather-Grace Bach as “Al,” Corin Wiggins as “Gavi,” Sarah Welford as “Leor,” and Ray Post as “Sammy,” with Mia Marks, Erin Williams, Norah Flaherty, Abbie Brenner, and Cassidy Keenan understudying. 
Noah Elman directs Strawdog ensemble member Michael Dailey's adaptation of Kimmel's original story.

The production team includes Vibyana Sacluti (Stage Manager), Matthew Pollack (Music Director), Ellie Levine (Movement Director), Marcus Klein (Scenic Designer), Sam Anderson (Lighting Designer), Brandon Reed (Sound Designer), Rocio “Chio” Cabrera (Props / Puppets Designer), Jacob Combs (Composer), Karissa Murrell-Myers (Casting Director), Kyle Hamman (Streaming Designer), Patrick Starner (Assistant Director), Becca Levy (Cultural & Education Consultant), and Kamille Dawkins (Producer). 




Recommended For You