Stone Soup Shakespeare Announces Casting For The Staged Reading Of ROMEO AND JULIET

The staged reading will kick off Stone Soup's 10th season of providing free Shakespeare to communities around the Midwest.

Cast will include Stone Soup company members, veterans and new members to the ensemble. Romeo and Juliet holds a special place for the Stone Soup Company as the famous balcony scene performed in Glasgow, Scotland is what spawned the touring company in 2009 and has been a favorite of the company ever since.

Join Stone Soup for thumb biting, masquerading, apothecary journeying, and of course trivia! Fun begins at 7PM at the wonderful Kibbitznest Books, Brews & Blarney, who will have all sorts of drinks and nibbles for the lovestruck, lovesick, and lovelorn! Prizes for trivia winners and supplies for anyone who wishes to make a mask for the ball too!





