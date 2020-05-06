Steppenwolf, Victory Gardens and More Move Forward With Virtual Content and Future Scheduling

The Northwest Herald has reported on the ways in which local Illinois theaters are moving ahead with planning and virtual content during the current health crisis.

Read the full story HERE.

WSR, the resident Raue company, rescheduled its production of "Native Gardens" for January, while Elgin director Don Haefliger announced to the cast of "The Government Inspector" that the Independent Players production would hopefully be remounted in September. The McHenry County area charity-giving RCLPC theater company is hoping that its season will run in July, beginning with "Don't Drink the Water."

Other companies such as Theatre 121, had to prematurely end its run of the musical "Matilda," and canceled the future run of "Murder on the Orient Express."

However, many theaters are bringing their content online.

Chicago's Victory Gardens will present "Fun Home" through May 24, and TimeLine Theatre will present "To Master the Art," May 12 to June 7.



Check out the full story HERE.





