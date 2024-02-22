Steppenwolf Theatre Company Reveals Date For Steppenwolf Gala 2024

Steppenwolf Theatre Company will host host Steppenwolf Gala 2024, an evening celebrating 48 years storytelling. This year’s celebration takes place on Saturday, May 11, 2024 at 6:30 pm at Bridgeport Art Center, 1200 W. 35th St. in Chicago.

The unforgettable event begins with a unique opportunity to mingle with ensemble members and artists during a festive cocktail reception. The party continues with a gourmet seated dinner and live auction featuring once-in-a-lifetime experiences with Steppenwolf’s artists. Party into the night with dancing to the beats of DJ Rae Chardonnay and an after-hours lounge. Attire is fun, urban chic. The evening will also include a celebratory toast to Northern Trust and CEO Michael O’Grady, in recognition of the company’s longstanding partnership with Steppenwolf.

Steppenwolf’s annual Gala generates vital funding that provides an artistic home for its ensemble, brings bold and innovative theatrical experiences to the stage and creates educational programs that reach thousands of teens throughout the Chicago region.

Steppenwolf Theatre Artistic Directors Glenn Davis and Audrey Francis comment, “As we ring in Steppenwolf's 49th season, this year's gala will embrace our ensemble's bold, irreverent and rock ‘n’ roll style of work and play. It's a special night where we get be the most motley version of our crew and will undoubtedly be a party to remember... if we can.”

Gala 2024 Co-Chairs include Bob and Amy Greenebaum and Ron and Paula Mallicoat.

Single tickets starting at $1,500 and tables for 2024 Gala are currently available online here or by contacting Steppenwolf’s Special Events Department at (312) 654-5632 or specialevents@steppenwolf.org.