Stephanie Martinez Establishes New Chicago Dance Company With a Focus On Equity And Representation

PARA.MAR Dance Theatre will present its Outdoor Performance Series & Free Community Classes.

PARA.MAR Dance Theatre presents its inaugural performance series after its founding in July 2020 by Chicago-based contemporary ballet choreographer Stephanie Martinez (Joffrey Ballet, Ballet Hispanico, Luna Negra Dance Theater, Charlotte Ballet, Sacramento Ballet, Eugene Ballet, Nashville Ballet, Ballet Memphis, Kansas City Ballet). Martinez says, "I offer up this performance series 'kiss.' as a testament to our community's resilience, imbuing my artists with the sense of urgency and presence of mind, as if we're teetering on a precipice and have to dance to keep from falling."

In a time of crisis for the arts community, Martinez has employed nine dancers to create a new outdoor work on October 3rd and 4th in Avondale, Chicago. Prior to each performance, PARA.MAR will be offering an all-ages, all-abilities movement class. All performances and classes are donation-based and free to the public. It was imperative to Martinez that PARA.MAR's inaugural series be accessible to everyone in a time when so many are struggling with economic insecurity and social isolation. "I felt it was my duty to create this opportunity for both artists and audiences in a moment when community art has otherwise evaporated from our reality," says Martinez "I'm passionate about bringing high-caliber art to communities that otherwise lack access." It is PARA.MAR's core belief that dance is an essential mode of human expression, and that with some innovation, art can be safely presented in spite of the hardships we are facing.

Audiences and artists will be socially-distanced and current "Be Safe Chicago" safety guidelines will be observed. Space is limited, reserve your tickets today!

Pay-What-You-Can Performance Tickets

Free Community Classes

To learn more about PARA.MAR Dance Theatre, please visit paramardance.com

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You