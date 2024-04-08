Steel Beam Theatre Announces Cast For STEEL MAGNOLIAS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Steel Beam Theatre has announced the cast for its upcoming production of perennial favorite Steel Magnolias by Robert Harling.

Along with such premier organizations as Paramount Theatre in Aurora, Steel Beam Theatre brings professional entertainment to Chicago's Western suburbs.

Steel Magnolias is directed by Pat Henderson and features themes that specifically affect women, including love and loss. Its message promoting women supporting women is still relevant today.

The all-female cast includes Christy Doherty as Truvy, Alexus Buford as Annelle, Jami Johnson as Clairee, Maggie Liston as Shelby, April Noel as M'Lynn, and Julie Utrup-O'Nan as Ouiser.

Understudies include Trace Gamache for Truvy and M'Lynn, and Audrey Gniech for Shelby and Annelle.

Steel Magnolias premiered on stage in 1987 and was soon adapted into a feature film starring Sally Field, Dolly Parton, Shirley MacLaine, Daryl Hannah, Olympia Dukakis, and Julia Roberts.

Steel Magnolias will run Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from April 19 to May 12, 2024. Performances are at 7:30 pm on Fridays and Saturdays, and 2:00 pm on Sundays. Steel Beam Theatre is located at 111 W. Main Street in St. Charles, IL.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.SteelBeamTheatre.com or by calling the box office at (630) 587-8521.