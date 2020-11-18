Stage Managers Of Color Chicago Co-Founder Fredo Aguilar To Guest On IT'S SHOWTIME WITH RIKKI LEE

On Friday, November 20, 2020, professional theatrical stage manager Fredo Aguilar will appear as a guest on Chicago radio's It's Showtime with Rikki Lee at 3 PM Central on 101.5 FM. Those outside the broadcast area can stream the show live at www.HuntleyRadio.com.

Aguilar, a Chicago-based freelance stage manager, appears on the radio show as a part of a series profiling different careers in entertainment.

Aguilar attended Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts, where he earned a BFA in Arts Management and Theater. As a stage manager, he has worked with Oakton Performing Arts Center, Actor's Training Center, Skokie Theater, Provision Theater, Polarity Theatre Ensemble, Northwestern University Opera, and Next Theatre, among others. He is a member of the Stage Managers Association and is co-founder of Stage Managers of Color - Chicago.

The interview will focus on Aguilar's tenure behind the scenes in theater, as he also offers advice to those interested in a career in entertainment. In addition to his work as a stage manager, Aguilar has also done work as a carpenter, production manager, electrician, and crew for companies including Steppenwolf, Goodman Theater, Marriott Theatre, and Drury Lane.

It's Showtime with Rikki Lee is a popular weekly radio program focused on the entertainment industry. Host Rikki Lee Travolta has headlined theatrical productions throughout the U.S.

Travolta was the first celebrity guest star in the Tony n' Tina's Wedding environmental stage phenomenon, revitalizing ticket sales in Chicago and then branching out to increase ticket sales in productions across the country. In 2005 he was named alongside Donny Osmond and Patrick Cassidy as one of the Top Three Headliners in the World for the Andrew Lloyd Webber/Tim Rice musical Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.

It's Showtime with Rikki Lee airs every Friday at 3 PM Central on 101.5 FM WHRU-LP. Past episodes of the show are available as podcasts at: https://huntleyradio.com/hcr/its-showtime-with-rikki-lee/.

