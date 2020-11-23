Stage Left Expands Viewing Times For THE PROJECT(S)

Stage Left Theatre announces a change to the availability of the final showing of their acclaimed online production of The Project(s).

Viewers will now be able to access the final performance of The Project(s) on Thursday, November 26, 2020 anytime from 9:00amCT until 11:00pmCT. Access had previously been to set to a single showing at 6:00pmCT.

The Project(s), written by PJ Paparelli and Joshua Jaeger, and directed by Christian Helem in his Stage Left debut has been notable for its live performances, capturing the excitement and interactivity of an onstage show in an online environment. The single, final video-on-demand performance, capturing the best of the live performances, is offered for Thanksgiving Day.

Tickets are Pay-What-You-Can (suggested value $20) and are available online through the Stage Left website www.stagelefttheatre.com. Tickets are only on sale until Thu. 11/26/20 8:00amCT to allow time for processing.

For questions or assistance, email tix@stagelefttheatre.com or call 773-883-8830.

