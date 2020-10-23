Stage Left Announces Online Production Of THE PROJECT(S)

The play runs from November 6 – 26, 2020.

Stage Left Theatre announces their upcoming online production of The Project(s), written by PJ Paparelli and Joshua Jaeger, and directed by Christian Helem in his Stage Left debut. Performances of The Project(s) will be live, not pre-recorded*, capturing the excitement and interactivity of an onstage show in an online performance. Press opening is Friday, November 6th at 7:00pmCT via Zoom. The show runs through November 26th.

* The Thursday, November 26th Thanksgiving performance will be a pre-recorded performance.

Chicago. Southside. 1963. The Robert Taylor Housing Projects are completed, and black families are given hope. Community forms and Taylor is full of music, food, and a self-sustained economy. But as time progresses, things change and violence increases, and the women step up to protect their community. Suddenly black people have to question: is this our home or just a failing project? Experience the real history and stories taken from interviews with residents and historians. The Project(s) gives voice to the black residents of Chicago's early housing projects.

Director Christian Helem says, "How often do black people get to tell our story the way we experienced it? Rarely. The Project(s) tells this story from the residents' perspective. Their story, the true story of the Chicago Housing Projects, will never make it in a history book. But we, the artists, can rectify that by offering our arts as a service to the community."

Artistic Director James Yost says, "Stage Left Theatre is very excited to present this important and timely play as our first virtual production. This play is an excellent piece of Chicago history that deserves to be seen and experienced, and SLT is excited to be working with such remarkable talent in bringing this story to the larger community through the use of virtual technology. It is most definitely an interesting time for the performing arts. We appreciate our audiences, and the community at large, taking this new, unexplored virtual journey with us."

The Project(s) is dedicated to the residents of Chicago's public housing.

Stage Left Theatre is partnering with the National Public Housing Museum for programmed conversations about contemporary social justice topics, with the play, The Project(s) serving a foundation and catalyst. Stage Left plans to continue the conversation of community and housing transformation, including what's next for black residents of Chicago with post-show conversations following Sunday performances. Stay tuned to our website and Facebook page for more details.

Tickets are Pay-What-You-Can (suggested value $20) and are available online through the Stage Left website www.stagelefttheatre.com For questions or assistance, email tix@stagelefttheatre.com or call 773-883-8830.

