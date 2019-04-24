Spring Into Chicago's Summer Festival Season At BOING!

Spring into summer at BOING! Family Fest, Chicago Children's Theatre's third annual family friendly street festival and community unification event, Sunday, June 9, noon to 4 p.m. at Chicago Children's Theatre, The Station, 100 S. Racine Avenue in Chicago's West Loop.

Jump right in for a day of fun and wildly unique experiences outside in CCT's spacious on-site parking lot, and inside on both floors of Chicago Children's Theatre's new home, the former 12th District Chicago Police Station.

Tickets, $10, are on sale now at chicagochildrenstheatre.org/boing or by calling Chicago Children's Theatre Guest Services, (312) 374-8835.

At BOING!, children of all ages can get in on the act with Aerial Arts with The Actor's Gym, Air Brush Tattoos, Bubble Mania, Cookie Decorating, The Empanada Bike, Epic Facepaint, Green Screen Movie Making, Life-Size Board Game, Mini-Golf Champions, Snowie Chicago, Storytelling with Second Story, a two-story Adventure Quest and Zumba Zoo. A live DJ will keep BOING! bouncing all afternoon. Summertime food and refreshments, including cool beverages for children - and adults (21 and over) will also be available.

New this year, CCT will introduce ACCESS activities like ASL for All workshops with a professional American Sign Language interpreter, Write Your Name in Braille with a visual impairment educator, and a Red Kite Sensory-Friendly Sing Along with teaching artists from CCT's Red Kite Project. All activities are led by CCT teaching professionals and education partners who represent diverse backgrounds and artistic disciplines.

Also new is a raffle for two United Airlines travel certificates valued at $2,100 each, valid for round trip travel in the continental U.S., Canada, Alaska, the Caribbean, Mexico and Central America on United or United Express. Last summer's BOING! was a blast...see for yourself!

BOING! has come to fill a distinct space as a West Loop summer festival and community unification event specifically for families, said Jacqueline Russell, Co-Founder and Artistic Director, Chicago Children's Theatre. CCT's move to The Station, our first permanent home, was a huge milestone in the company's history. We look forward to opening our home to our neighbors and all Chicago families again to share how BOING! has grown and evolved with the building.







