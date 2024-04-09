Spotlight: GUYS AND DOLLS at Drury Lane Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



GUYS AND DOLLS A Musical Fable of Broadway April 10 - June 9, 2024 The perfect Broadway musical comedy Guys and Dolls is coming to Drury Lane Theatre!

Praised by TIME Magazine as “the greatest of all American musicals!” and hailed by The New York Times as “the show that defines Broadway dazzle,” this musical fable of Broadway promises an unforgettable evening at the theatre.

Directed and Choreographed by Tony Award nominee Dan Knechtges, known for his phenomenal work on Drury Lane’s Saturday Night Fever. Featuring iconic songs including “Luck Be a Lady” and “Sit Down, You’re Rockin’ the Boat,” this story is brimming with wit, charm, and plenty of heart.