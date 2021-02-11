Southern Illinois Symphony Orchestra Announces Two February Concerts

Southern Illinois Symphony Orchestra has announced two performances in February, Marion Republican reports.

The performances will take place on February 22 at the Marion Cultural and Civic Center, as well as February 23 at Shryock Auditorium.

The orchestra will present Dvorák's "Wind Serenade in D Minor, Op. 44," a work for expanded wind octet plus cello and bass, as well as Strauss's "Happy Workshop Symphony for Winds."

The ensembles will be under direction of Cameron Taylor and Jace Kim, graduate students in the university's music program.

Concert attendance will be limited to 50 patrons each night, with advance reservations only. All staff, artists and audience members must wear masks while in attendance.

Audience members who are not part of the same household will be seated at least 6 feet apart. All artists will perform at least 6 feet apart.

Patrons will be screened with a temperature check and a series of questions before attending the concerts. Staggered entry times will be provided to patrons when reservations are confirmed, to ensure social distancing.

For tickets and information about the Feb. 22 performance at the Marion Cultural and Civic Center, call 618-997-4030. For tickets to the Feb. 23 performance at Shryock Auditorium, email benyas@siu.edu, indicating the number of tickets needed.

