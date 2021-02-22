Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
South Side Stage Presents RAISIN PUFFS

South Side Stage is a non-profit theatre company on the South Side of Chicago that seeks to create a fundamentally inclusive theater that is strongly based in community.

Feb. 22, 2021  

South Side Stage Presents RAISIN PUFFS

South Side Stage is a non-profit theatre company on the South Side of Chicago that seeks to create a fundamentally inclusive theater that is strongly based in community and the unshakable belief that every person deserves to realize their artistry. Leading the theatre are artists Zoe Briskey, Sundiata Fotso-Chinjé, and Mylon Joseph. They are excited to announce their upcoming Kickstarter for the month of March to fund a year of exciting events!

On March 6th at 7:30pm CT, they are hosting a staged reading of André Richardson Hogan II's Raisin Puffs - a play about three men's perspectives based on an assault (and upon a former classmate.) Directed by Niko Richardson, the production will feature Herbert Harper Jr., Anthony Brown, and Vincent Banks.

If you'd like to donate, or you'd like more information, you can go to their website at southsidestage.org OR you can send them an email at southsidestage@gmail.com.


