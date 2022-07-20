Single Tickets Are on Sale Next Month For MAC's 2022-2023 Season and Warhol 2023

McAninch Arts Center (MAC), located at 425 Fawell Blvd., hosts a festive Tickets On Sale Party, Saturday, Aug. 6 in the MAC lobby, beginning at 11 a.m. In addition to marking the first opportunity for the public to buy single event tickets for the MAC's 2022-2023 Performance Series, it also will be the first opportunity to purchase single event tickets for Buffalo Theatre Ensemble and New Philharmonic's new seasons, as well as Anytime Entry Tickets to "Warhol: Featuring Andy Warhol Portfolios: A Life in Pop / Works from the Bank of America Collection" hosted by the Cleve Carney Museum of Art (CCMA), MAC and College of DuPage June 3 - Sept. 10, 2023.



Since Aug. 6 is also Andy Warhol's birthday, the Tickets On-Sale Party will include Warhol-themed décor and photo opportunities with an Andy Warhol lookalike plus music, free food and drink. The event also will feature gifts for the first 100 buyers and drawings for prizes every half hour. Patrons will have the opportunity to chat with representatives of the MAC, Cleve Carney Museum of Art, Buffalo Theatre Ensemble and New Philharmonic; enjoy personal attention from box office staff; save on handling fees; and secure access to prime theater seating.



Highlights of the MAC's 2022 - 2023 season include:

• A season opening engagement of alternative rock legends, the BoDeans,* preceded by a MAC Season Kick-Off Party featuring samples from the MAC dining partners, silent auction and more (Sept. 17);

• The three-time Grammy Award-winning Soweto Gospel Choir in their exclusive Chicago area stop on their "HOPE - It's Been A Long Time Coming" Tour (Sept. 30);

• For Hispanic Heritage Month, Mariachi Herencia De México's newest project, "Herederos" (Heirs) with special guest Lupita Infante, granddaughter of the iconic Mexican singer and actor Pedro Infante (Oct. 2);

• Stand-up comedian Pat Tomasulo, known also for his work as WGN-TV's sports anchor and reporter (Nov. 5);

• Pilobolus, the internationally acclaimed innovative contemporary dance company known for their wit, sensuality, flexibility and athleticism, in their newest show, "Big Five-Oh!", celebrating their golden anniversary (Feb. 5);

• The thrilling all-male percussive dance group MALEVO, golden buzzer recipients from Season 11 of "America's Got Talent," and recipient of the "MARCA PAIS" distinction as cultural ambassadors of Argentina (Feb. 25);

(*BoDeans has replaced the previously announced "FastLove" as the season opener)



Also note: Just added to the MAC's 2022-2023 Season:

• Hot Club of Cowtown & Tyler Hilton (who played Elvis in the blockbuster biopic, "Walk the Line) in an exclusive Chicago area performance "Celebrating Elvis Presley's Records from Sun Studios" (Jan. 15);

• The dynamic puppetry company, Mermaid Theatre of Nova Scotia performing their newest work, "It's Ok to Be Different," featuring three stories by New York Times bestselling author and illustrator, Todd Parr (Feb. 14);

• By popular demand, the return of Toronto's dynamic, crowd-pleasing tribute band, Brass Transit - The Musical Legacy of Chicago (March 11).



The MAC's full 2022 - 2023 season line-up, including New Philharmonic and Buffalo Theatre Ensemble's previously announced seasons, is attached to this release. Select events will be accompanied by a free MAC Chat, providing the opportunity to engage with artists and learn more about their work.



In addition to its season of professional productions, the MAC will host more than 60 College of DuPage College Theater, Music and Dance performances and recitals which are affordable and exceptional entertainment experiences. The MAC also offers free programming for the community throughout the year, including the Global Flicks series and Lakeside Pavilion outdoor summer concert series. Visit AtTheMAC.org for more information about these and other events.



Tickets for individual MAC, Buffalo Theatre Ensemble and New Philharmonic shows go on sale in person on Saturday, Aug. 6, beginning at 11 a.m. with a festive Tickets on Sale party. Tickets go on sale online at AtTheMAC.org and by phone at 630.942.4000 beginning noon, Tuesday, Aug. 9. Box Office hours beginning in August are Tuesday - Sunday, noon - 6 p.m.



Subscriptions (purchases of three or more shows) continue to be available. Subscribers can save up to 20% and receive special perks and benefits including free exchanges, a Fast Pass Lane at concessions, invitations to VIP events, a 10% discount at the MAC gift shop and more. For more information call 630.942.4000 or visit AtTheMAC.org.



$40 Anytime Entry tickets (tickets for a specific date/flexible time) for the 2023 Warhol exhibition go on sale to the public beginning at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 6 at the MAC Box Office. Anytime Entry Tickets may be purchased online at Warhol2023.org or by calling 630.942.4000 beginning noon on Tuesday, Aug. 9.

