Sideshow Theatre Company Postpones Juneteenth Pride Gala

Sideshow Theatre Company announced that its Juneteenth Pride Gala has been postponed until September. The Gala, originally scheduled for Saturday, June 18, has been postponed due to rising COVID numbers and Sideshow's desire to avoid conflicts with existing Pride and Juneteenth celebrations.

Sideshow Theatre Company is a place for the curious to converge and change the culture. It is the mission of Sideshow to mine The Collective Unconscious of the world we live in with limitless curiosity, drawing inspiration from the familiar stories, memories and images we all share to spark new conversation and bring our audiences together as adventurers in a communal experience of exploration.

Over its 15-year history, Sideshow is proud to have distinguished itself as a vital member of the Chicago theatre community. Sideshow was awarded the 2016 Broadway In Chicago Emerging Theatre Award by the League of Chicago Theatres. Sideshow is a multiple Jeff Award-winning theatre and has been listed on the "Best of" lists in 2012, 2013, 2014 and 2018 by the Chicago Tribune, Chicago Reader, Time Out Chicago and Chicago Sun-Times.

Sideshow is also the producer of Chicago League of Lady Arm Wrestlers (CLLAW), a wildly popular fundraiser held in benefit of Sideshow Theatre Company and other local community organizations. CLLAW has been featured in local and national press, including The Washington Post, Reuters and Chicago Sun-Times and on WGN Morning News, ABC 7's "Windy City Live" and CBS 2.

For additional information on Sideshow Theatre Company, visit SideshowTheatre.org.