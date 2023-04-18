Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Short Story Theatre is Back With Five All True Stories Next Month

The event is on Thursday, May 11, at 7:30 p.m.

Apr. 18, 2023  

Short Story Theatre presents an evening of five warm, wise and wonderful true stories on Thursday, May 11, at 7:30 p.m. at The Art Center Highland Park, 1957 Sheridan Road in Highland Park.

Lou Greenwald of Highland Park shares his Moth Grand Slam story, "Daddy's Home," a story of childhood parent loss, its effects, and the found treasure of a first child.

Palatine resident, Scott Woldman, returns with a new story about how as an overweight teen, he navigated the horror and shame of his co-Ed swim class. His story: "Unexpected Drag."

Larry Glazer of Glenview reveals a fifty-year-old burden in his story: "A Life-Changing Experience."

Audiences will discover how Michele Feinberg of Highland Park found that it's never too late to try something new in her story "How to Stone a Senior."

Liza Blue (aka Elizabeth Brown) of Lake Forest tells us what happened when as a timid 12-year-old girl, she decided - impulsive and recklessly - to speak truth to power, specifically to Robert McNamara, the Secretary of Defense during the Vietnam war.

Contact nancy@shortstorytheatre.com to reserve tickets in advance, then pay $10 cash at the door. Previous shows have been sold out, so reserve early.

Short Story Theatre was founded in 2012 and is dedicated to promoting

storytelling as a vibrant, contemporary art form. Co-founder and Producer Donna Lubow of Riverwoods hosts the event and says, "Stories are creative non-fiction, based on personal experiences. Our troupe of more than sixty members from Chicago and the northern suburbs melds writing skills and performance skills to entertain and inspire audiences."




