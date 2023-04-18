Short Story Theatre is Back With Five All True Stories Next Month

Short Story Theatre presents an evening of five warm, wise and wonderful true stories on Thursday, May 11, at 7:30 p.m. at The Art Center Highland Park, 1957 Sheridan Road in Highland Park.

Lou Greenwald of Highland Park shares his Moth Grand Slam story, "Daddy's Home," a story of childhood parent loss, its effects, and the found treasure of a first child.

Palatine resident, Scott Woldman, returns with a new story about how as an overweight teen, he navigated the horror and shame of his co-Ed swim class. His story: "Unexpected Drag."

Larry Glazer of Glenview reveals a fifty-year-old burden in his story: "A Life-Changing Experience."

Audiences will discover how Michele Feinberg of Highland Park found that it's never too late to try something new in her story "How to Stone a Senior."

Liza Blue (aka Elizabeth Brown) of Lake Forest tells us what happened when as a timid 12-year-old girl, she decided - impulsive and recklessly - to speak truth to power, specifically to Robert McNamara, the Secretary of Defense during the Vietnam war.

Contact nancy@shortstorytheatre.com to reserve tickets in advance, then pay $10 cash at the door. Previous shows have been sold out, so reserve early.

Short Story Theatre was founded in 2012 and is dedicated to promoting

storytelling as a vibrant, contemporary art form. Co-founder and Producer Donna Lubow of Riverwoods hosts the event and says, "Stories are creative non-fiction, based on personal experiences. Our troupe of more than sixty members from Chicago and the northern suburbs melds writing skills and performance skills to entertain and inspire audiences."