Shattered Globe To Open Season with Arthur Miller's A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE; Cast and Creatives Announced

Shattered Globe Theatre opens its 33rd season this fall with Arthur Miller's classic drama A View From the Bridge, reviving a game-changing work from its past with a cast of Shattered Globe ensemble members, veteran Chicago actors and fresh new faces.

SGT Ensemble Member Louis Contey, who staged the company's 1993 production of A View from the Bridge, one of the shows that first put Shattered Globe on the map thirty years ago, returns to tackle Miller's timeless masterpiece about desire, the decay of old values, and yearning for what is lost when you've left home to build something new.

Shattered Globe Ensemble Member Eileen Niccolai, who played Beatrice in 1993, also returns to reprise her role, with a cast including Scott Aiello (Eddie), Mike Cherry (Marco), John Judd (Alfieri), Chris Martin (Tony/Louis/ Immigration Officer), Isabelle Muthiah (Catherine), Adam Schulmerich (Mike) and Harrison Weger (Rodolpho). ﻿

A View From the Bridge tells the story of Eddie, a longshoreman who visits a lawyer, Alfieri, with a problem. Seems Eddie's teenage niece, Catherine, an orphan who he raised as his own daughter, has fallen in love with a newly arrived Italian immigrant. They want to marry, but Eddie must stop them. Because things are not what they seem.

"I am thrilled to celebrate this timely revival of one of the shows that first put Shattered Globe on the map. The themes of immigration and searching for refuge are topical and ever present in our community today," said Sandy Shinner, Producing Artistic Director, Shattered Globe Theatre. “It is a unique opportunity for our director, Lou Contey, to revisit A View from the Bridge with ensemble member Eileen Niccolai after 30 years. Eileen will be reviving her role as Beatrice alongside this impressive cast of both emerging and veteran Chicago theater artists."

Shattered Globe's creative team is Arthur Miller (playwright), Louis Contey (director), Shayna Patel (set designer), Jessica Gowens (costume designer), Shelley Strasser (lighting designer), Jeffrey Levin (sound designer), Jamie Auer (props designer), Sammi Grant (dialect coach), Gaby Labotka (intimacy and fight director), Adrian Luka Tirado (scenic charge), Tina Jach (production stage manager), Becca Smith (assistant stage manager, also playing the walk-on role of Submarine), Majel Cuza (production manager), Devonte Washington (assistant production manager), Hunter Cole (technical director) and Sylvia Gamber (assistant technical director). Understudies are Norm Woodel, Adam Schulmerich, Juliana Liscio and Ben Perry.

Shattered Globe Theatre's revival of A View from the Bridge runs September 8-October 21, 2023 at Theater Wit, 1229 W. Belmont Ave., in Chicago's Lakeview neighborhood.

Previews start with a Pay-What-You-Can Night on Friday, September 8 at 8 p.m. Previews continue Saturday, February 9 at 8 p.m., Sunday, February 10 at 3 p.m., and Monday, February 11 at 8 p.m. Preview tickets are $10-$15. Press Opening is Tuesday, September 12 at 7:30 p.m. Regular performances continue through October 21: Wednesday through Saturday at 8 p.m., and Sunday at 3 p.m. Exceptions: No shows Wednesday and Thursday, September 14 and 15. There is an added 3 p.m. matinee on closing day, Saturday, October 21. Tickets to regular performances are $15-$52.

Note (at press time): Masks are optional but encouraged for most performances and will be mandatory at three designated performances: Sunday, September 17 at 3 p.m., Thursday, October 5 at 8 p.m. and Sunday, October 15 at 3 p.m.

Purchase tickets online at sgtheatre.org, by calling the Theater Wit box office, (773) 975-8150, or in person at Theater Wit. For discounted group discounts, email groupsales@shatteredglobe.org or call (773) 770-0333. To ensure maximum accessibility, Shattered Globe also offers a waived ticket program.