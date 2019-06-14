See YOUR Story Live Onstage At The Chicago Playback Theatre Ensemble Show

Have you ever experienced something that would make a great story? Tell your story and the Chicago Playback Theatre Ensemble will perform it on the spot at Tell Us Your Story: The Chicago Playback Theatre Ensemble Show at The Salon Theater at Collaboraction Studios in The Flat Iron Arts Building at 7:30pm every Friday from June 7th through July 26th.

CPTE is a new ensemble that brings personal stories told by the audience to life onstage using improv, movement, and music. Unlike other Improv you might see in Chicago, Playback is not focused on just comedy. Your experience of any kind, from the profound to the ordinary, from the joyful to the sorrowful, is worthy of attention, respect, and a voice with CPTE.

Shows are on the 3rd floor of the Flat Iron Arts Building in the Salon Theatre at Collaboraction Studios. Tickets are $12, more information can be found at https://tellusyourstory.eventbrite.com. For more information about CPTE shows, including upcoming show themes like Youth Nights and Pride Night, follow the ensemble on Facebook at www.facebook.com/ChicagoPlaybackTheatre/.

Here are some audience reactions: "Exciting, unfolding improv!" "I felt like we were closer as an audience after the stories. I felt like I could relate to everyone's stories." "The performers were relatable and authentic."





