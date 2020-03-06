See Drury Lane Theatre's 2020/2021 Season

Drury Lane Theatre's 2020/2021 Season includes two Tony Award-winning musicals-the unforgettable Evita, based on the life of Argentinian First Lady Eva Perón, and the treasured Rodgers and Hammerstein's The King and I. Drury Lane's 66th season also includes the empowering tale of female friendship Steel Magnolias; Forever Plaid, an ode to the best of the 1950s; and the family-friendly dance spectacular Irving Berlin's Holiday Inn.

The best way to experience all of these fan-favorite productions is by becoming a Drury Lane Subscriber. Subscriptions start as low as $170 for all five shows - that's only $34 per ticket! Subscribers also enjoy exclusive benefits including a 20% discount at Drury Lane's onsite Lucille Restaurant and The Lounge (excluding beverages), fast-track theatre entrances just for Subscribers, 15% off at select local hotels, and more.

Drury Lane Theatre's 2020/2021 Season runs April 2020 - March 2021. For more information or to become a Subscriber, call Drury Lane's Subscriber Services team at (630) 570-7287 or visit DruryLaneTheatre.com/Subscribe.

Located at 100 Drury Lane, Oakbrook Terrace, Illinois 60181, Drury Lane offers complimentary valet and self-parking. The onsite Lucille Restaurant and The Lounge are open before every performance and offer everything from full meals to drinks and small bites; for reservations, call (630) 530-8300 or visit DruryLane.com.

James T. Lane (Bert) and Emilie Lynn (Mary Poppins) with the cast of Disney and Cameron Mackintosh's Mary Poppins

Leigh-Ann Esty (Lise Dassin) and Josh Drake (Jerry Mulligan) in An American in Paris





