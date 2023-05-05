See Chicago Dance Announces More than 60 Events for the June 2023 Chicago Dance Month

See Chicago Dance, the dance industry's nonprofit service organization, is proud to announce that its popular annual offering, Chicago Dance Month, returns this June. Now in its eleventh year, Chicago Dance Month provides more than 60 performance opportunities for artists and companies to celebrate the myriad talents that make Chicago's dance scene so strong. This Chicago Dance Month sees the return of Pier Dance and Wave Wall Moves at Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand Ave. and On the Move at Promontory Point, 5491 S. DuSable Lake Shore Dr. and two new initiatives including Open Studio at the Chicago Cultural Center, 78 E. Washington St. and Live at Lunch! on The Green at 320 S. Canal. See Chicago Dance hosts a Chicago Dance Month Kick-Off Celebration, Saturday, June 3 at 3 p.m. at Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand Ave.. More information may be found at SeeChicagoDance.com.

"Each year Chicago Dance Month gets bigger and bigger. In 2023, we have more presenting partners (which means more performing opportunities), more companies and artists interested in participating and more audiences eager to see what the Chicago dance community has to offer." said See Chicago Dance Executive Director Julia Mayer. "All of the artists and companies presented this year have deep roots in Chicago and represent a marvelous array of international traditions, in addition to American forms like Tap, Hip Hop and Modern Dance."

In addition to the events listed below, See Chicago Dance will spotlight the work of scores of artists and organizations during this citywide celebration. Chicago Dance Month events and Hot Deal discount offers will be added to future releases and updated regularly at SeeChicagoDance.com events.

EVENTS CURRENTLY SCHEDULED INCLUDE*:

Chicago Dance Month Kickoff Celebration

Navy Pier's Lake Stage, 600 E. Grand Ave.

Saturday, June 3

3 - 4:30 p.m.

FREE

Chicago Dance Month kicks off with an opening celebration featuring a dynamic mix of performances from companies and artists that span genres and countries. Audience members are encouraged to bring a blanket and have a picnic while enjoying the performances.

Featuring performances by Ajumma Rising, Center of Peruvian Arts, Chicago Korean Dance Company, Hedwig Dances, MADD Rhythms, MOMENTA Dance Company and Surabhi Ensemble.

Pier Dance

Navy Pier's Wave Wall Platform, 600 E. Grand Ave.

Wednesdays, June 7 - 21

6 - 7:30 p.m.

FREE

Pier Dance returns after its inaugural season at the 2022 Chicago Dance Month.

Each free session includes dance lessons at the Wave Wall Stage every Wednesday in June followed by an hour of instruction with a DJ and dancing.

June 7: Latin Street Music and Dancing

June 14: Bria Fit Dance

June 21: Bellydance by Phaedra

June 28: TBD

Wave Wall Moves

Navy Pier's Wave Wall Platform, 600 E. Grand Ave.

Saturdays, June 10 - September 2

3 - 4 p.m.

FREE

In partnership with Navy Pier, dance comes to the Wave Wall stage across from the iconic Ferris Wheel grand staircase with pop-up performances featuring a rotating roster of dance companies and artists each Saturday throughout the summer. New this year: an expanded schedule with two companies/artists taking the stage each Saturday.

June 10: Chicago Human Rhythm Project and FUNKBOTNOT

June 17: Movement Revolution Dance Crew and Dance In the Parks

June 24: Moonwater Dance Project and TBD

July 8: Yin He Dance Company and Delve Dance Chicago

July 15: Indian Dance School and Meadows Dance Collective

July 22: Black Girls Dance and LBP School of Dance

July 29: Ruth Page School of Dance and BOOM CRACK! Dance Company

August 5: Desueño Dance and Amanda Saucedo

August 12: Maywood Fine Arts and Culture Shock Chicago

August 19: Chicago Ballet Arts and Matter Dance Company

August 26: Shubukai and Fusion Dance Company

September 2: The Launch and TBD

On the Move

Promontory Point, 5491 S. DuSable Lake Shore Dr.

Tuesdays, June 13 and June 27

4:30 - 6 p.m.

FREE

In partnership with the Chicago Park District and Night Out in the Park, On the Move is a roaming, episodic, curated series of site-specific dance and movement performances. Viewers wind their way through and around spaces at Promontory Point Park, with a map, and discover hidden pockets of surprising, engaging performances by some of Chicago's most vibrant dance companies and performers. In this beautiful public outdoor setting, audiences are able to learn about and experience a vast array of dance genres.

Tuesday, June 13 On the Move participants are:

Dropshift Dance

Identity Performing Arts

Little Fire Artist Collective

Mandala South Asian Performing Arts

Mordine Legacy Project and

Perceptual Motion, Inc.

Raks Inferno

The MetDown.

Tuesday, June 27 On the Move participants are:

Banks Performance Project

Darvin Dances

Hot Crowd

J.Lindsay Brown Dance

Ramya Ravi - Kalakriti Dance

Simantikos Dance Chicago

Unfolding Disability Futures

Wildest Productions.

Open Studio

Chicago Cultural Center Dance Studio, 78 E. Washington St.

Friday, June 9 - 30

12 - 1 p.m.

FREE

In partnership with the Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events (DCASE), four artists take up residency in the studio on a Friday in June. Visitors may see a rehearsal in progress, ask questions or enjoy a brief look into the creative process of artists at work. This is a casual, drop-in program and attendees should feel free to bring their lunch and spend the hour with the artists.

Featured Artists include:

June 9: Such Creatures

June 16: Helen Lee/Momentum Sensorium

June 23: Shalaka Kulkarni

June 30: Jamila Kinney.

Live at Lunch

The Green at 320 S. Canal

Wednesdays, May 31 - September 13

12 - 1 p.m.

FREE

See Chicago Dance returns to The Green at 320 S Canal for Live at Lunch! This lunchtime event offers a chance to experience a curated hour of dance classes and performances. For 10 weeks throughout the summer, a different dance genre and artist will be featured. Whether one is a professional or just looking to try something new, Live at Lunch is the perfect way to get your dance fix. Part performance, part class and totally fun, the Live at Lunch! dances will leave participants feeling invigorated and energized.

May 31: Praize Productions

June 14: RE|Dance Group

June 28: Dance Avondale

July 12: Utkalaa Center for Odissi

July 26: TBD

August 9: Noumenon Dance Ensemble

August 23: Synapse Arts

August 30: Chicago Tap Theatre

September 6: Ballet 5:8 and

September 13: Silvita Diaz Brown Acrodanza

*See Chicago Dance will follow all current safety protocols from national, state, and local governments. Programs and performers may change due to any updates without notice.