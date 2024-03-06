See August Wilson's Works at Three Chicago Theatres This Spring

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



This spring, the legacy of Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright August Wilson will light up Chicago stages with two new productions in major revivals—plus August Wilson New Voices, the annual showcase of the best emerging talent across Chicagoland high schools. Longtime Wilson interpreter Chuck Smith, Goodman Theatre Resident Director, directs a new production of Joe Turner’s Come and Gone—the second work in Wilson’s 10-play American Century Cycle that the Goodman last produced in 1991.

At the same time, Congo Square Theatre Company, Broadway In Chicago and the Goodman join forces with the Chicago premiere of Wilson’s autobiographical tour-de-force, How I Learned What I Learned, starring Harry Lennix, directed by Ken-Matt Martin, at the Broadway Playhouse at Water Tower Place.

In addition, 20 students from 12 high schools will participate in the local finals of August Wilson New Voices at the Goodman stage on March 18—presented by The League of Chicago Theatres in collaboration with Gilded Road Productions and the Goodman. This free monologue and visual design competition offers youth an opportunity to explore and share the richness of Wilson’s American Century Cycle through master classes and coaching from teaching artists. The top three monologue and design students advance to the national finals in Pittsburgh, April 26-29.

August Wilson’s

Joe Turner’s Come and Gone

Directed by Chuck Smith

Goodman Theatre (in the 856-seat Albert Theatre) | 170 N. Dearborn

April 13 – May 12, 2024 | Opening Night is Wednesday, April 24

Tickets: GoodmanTheatre.org or 312.443.3800



A journey of self-discovery leads to salvation in this major revival of the Pulitzer Prize-winner’s masterwork. On the heels of Gem of the Ocean (2022), longtime August Wilson interpreter Chuck Smith revives the second work in the famed American Century Cycle—one of Wilson’s best-loved, most compelling plays. Herald Loomis searches the country with his young daughter to find his estranged wife. But first, he must regain a sense of his own heritage and identity in this story of spiritual and emotional resurrection. The cast features Harper Anthony (Reuben Mercer), Anthony Fleming III (Jeremy Furlow), TayLar (Bertha Holly), Gary Houston (Rutherford Selig), Kylah Jones (Zonia), Nambi E. Kelley (Mattie Campbell), Krystel V. McNeil (Molly Cunningham), Tim Rhoze (Bynum Walker), Shariba Rivers (Martha Loomis), A.C. Smith(Herald Loomis) and Dexter Zollicoffer (Seth Holly).

August Wilson’s

How I Learned What I Learned

Directed by Ken-Matt Martin

Featuring Harry Lennix

Produced by Congo Square Theatre, in association with Goodman Theatre

Broadway in Chicago’s Broadway Playhouse at Water Tower Place | 175 E. Chestnut

April 20 – May 5, 2024 | Opens April 21

Tickets: BroadwayInChicago.com

Groups of 10 or more: 312.977.1710 or GroupSales@BroadwayInChicago.com.

How I Learned What I Learned follows Wilson’s journey as a young Black writer from Pittsburgh to one of the most celebrated American Playwrights of the 20th century. Written three years before his death, the one-man show recounts numerous stories from the author’s long career and the lessons they taught about what it means to be a Black artist in America. Congo Square Board Member, and star of stage and screen, Harry Lennix will perform the play. Most recently, Lennix has been seen as Harold Cooper on NBC’s acclaimed series Blacklist, and as General Swanwick/Martian Manhunter in numerous films and TV shows in the DC Extended Universe.

August Wilson New Voices

Regional Monologue and Visual Design Competition

March 18 at 6pm, Goodman Theatre (in the 856-seat Albert Theatre)

Tickets are free, but reservations are recommended; visit GoodmanTheatre.org

