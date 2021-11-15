Second City Presents IT'S A WILD, WACKY, WONDERFUL LIFE At Metropolis

Chicago's legendary sketch comedy theatre The Second City presents the perfect addition to your holiday season: It's a Wild, Wacky Wonderful Life at Metropolis Performing Arts Centre December 18-31, 2021.

It's the most wonderfully wacky time of the year! Fa-la-laugh along with The Second City as comedy's best and brightest roast the season in this wintry mix of sketch comedy, improv, and merriment. All of the jollies! All of the follies! None of the holiday blahs.

COVID Protocols: All patrons will be required to show proof of vaccination (along with a photo ID) in order to enter the theatre, or show proof of a negative covid test as well as wear a mask while in the theatre. For more information on covid protocols visit Metropolis' website.

Second City: It's a Wild, Wacky, Wonderful Life will be at Metropolis December 18 through December 31, 2021. Specific dates and times are listed below. Tickets are $30, Stage Tables are $35. New Year's Eve tickets are $50, Stage Tables are $60. Tickets can be purchased online at MetropolisArts.com, via phone at 847.577.2121, or via email at customerservice@metropolisarts.com.

The Metropolis Box Office is currently open Monday-Saturday 12:00-4:00pm. On performance days, the Box Office will be open from noon through intermission of the performance.

Second City: It's a Wild, Wacky, Wonderful Life is part of the Holiday Series at Metropolis - bringing heartwarming, comedic and spirited seasonal performances to the northwest suburbs. More Holiday shows at Metropolis include A Christmas Carol (December 2-24), The Lakeside Singers: It's a Wonderful Feeling (December 6), and Christmas Bingo: It's a Ho-Ho-Holy Night (December 20).

