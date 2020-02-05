Scottish Band Skerryvore Comes to Metropolis

Popular Scottish band Skerryvore returns with their unique fusion of folk, traditional, rock and pop music to Metropolis Performing Arts Centre March 21, 2020.

Described as 'The sound of Young Scots Power Folk,' (Mark Radcliff, BBC Radio 2), the band - Tiree brothers Daniel Gillespie (accordion) and Martin Gillespie (whistles & accordion), Fraser West (drums & vocals), Alec Dalglish (lead vocals & guitar), Craig Espie (fiddles), Alan Scobie (keyboards) and Jodie Bremaneson (bass) and recent addition Scott Wood (bagpipes) - tour extensively, not only throughout Scotland and the rest of the UK, but also worldwide.

All members bring their own musical style to the Skerryvore mix. The more they have experimented with this mix, the more the band and their Signature Sound has evolved. This is evident in the progression across the 6 albums released since 2005.

Their latest 11 track album, EVO is a mix of songs and tunes that typically migrate from 'big blast' numbers to heartfelt, reflective tracks. It includes the previously released single "Live Forever" and their latest release, "Take My Hand." A video for "Take My Hand" was released in mid-May.

Skerryvore will be at Metropolis on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 7:30 P.M. Tickets are $35, Stage Tables are $40. All tickets can be purchased at MetropolisArts.com or by visiting or calling the Metropolis Box Office at 847.577.2121.

Skerryvore is part of the Live Music Series at Metropolis, which brings some of the highest level musical talent to the Chicagoland area. Other upcoming Live Music shows at Metropolis include Creole Stomp (March 20), Maxwell Street Klezmer Band, featuring Cantor Pavel Roytman and Etel Melamed (March 22), Liz Callaway: Broadway and Beyond (March 26), and Van Morrison Party with The Commitments Tribute (March 27).

Metropolis thanks its generous media partner Tribune Media Group. Metropolis is partially supported by a grant from the Illinois Arts Council Agency.

Metropolis is located in the heart of Chicago's northwest suburbs in downtown Arlington Heights at the intersection of Campbell and Vail Avenue (111 West Campbell Street). Street parking is available. Free parking is available in the public garage behind the theatre. For more information about Metropolis and a list of upcoming events visit MetropolisArts.com or call the Box Office at 847.577.2121.

Metropolis Performing Arts Centre provides professional entertainment and arts education, enriching our community.





Related Articles Shows View More Chicago Stories

More Hot Stories For You