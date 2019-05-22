Salute To Pride Announced At Second City

The Second City is proud to announce the return of The Second City's Salute to Pride, a variety show written and performed entirely by an all-LGBTQ identifying cast. Sashaying its way to UP Comedy Club on Tuesdays and Wednesdays this June, this colorful cornucopia will feature original sketch, improv, music, and drag.

This year's Pride show will feature Chicago drag sensation Lucy Stoole, along with cast members George Elrod, Lanny Fox, Evan Mills, Riley Mondragon, Laurel Zoft Pelton, and Jordan Stafford. Under the direction of Mick Napier and the musical direction of Amanda Murphy, The Second City's Salute to Pride promises to bring a bonafide rainbow of entertainment flavors that outrageously celebrates all things Pride.

"Pride month has always been very important to me," said director Mick Napier. "It's very exciting to create an original show with a fresh, queer cast."

The Second City's Salute to Pride will again team up with Chicago's Center on Halsted, the largest LGBTQ community service in the Midwest. The Second City will donate a portion of merchandise and drink sales to the organization, which is dedicated to advancing community and securing the health and well being of the LGBTQ people of Chicagoland.

"Center on Halsted is excited to partner with The Second City in celebrating PRIDE month 2019," said Mariah Emerson, Center on Halsted's Manager of External Affairs and Communication. "With a common goal of fostering and advancing community, we are honored to be the beneficiary of this year's Second City Pride Show."

The Second City's Salute to Pride plays Tuesdays and Wednesdays in June in The Second City's UP Comedy Club (230 West North Avenue). Tickets start at $26 and are available by phone at 312-337-3992 or online at www.secondcity.com.





