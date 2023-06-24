Saint Sebastian Players to Present NUNSENSE, AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE, and More in 42nd Season

The company will also present Neil Simon's romantic comedy Barefoot in the Park.

By: Jun. 24, 2023

The Saint Sebastian Players have announced the company's 42nd season, featuring a musical with toe-tapping nuns, a political drama and a classic romantic comedy. Performances take place at SSP's home in the lower level of St. Bonaventure, 1625 W. Diversey, Chicago.

The season opens with Nunsense by Dan Goggin. In this hilarious spoof, the Little Sisters of Hoboken are trying to manage a fundraiser show so they can bury the rest of their sisters, who were accidentally poisoned by the convent cook, Sister Julia (Child of God). The show has been updated with new jokes, a new song, additional lyrics, new arrangements and more. Performances run October 20-November 12, 2023.

Henrik Ibsen's drama An Enemy of the People concerns the actions of Doctor Thomas Stockmann, a medical officer charged with inspecting the public baths on which the prosperity of his native town depends. He finds the water to be contaminated. When he refuses to be silenced, he is declared an enemy of the people. Ibsen addresses a number of challenges in an engaging manner that remain highly relevant today, such as environmental issues versus economic interests, the professional responsibilities of experts in policy debates and the moral dilemmas and tensions involved in whistle blowing. Performances run February 16-March 10, 2024.

Closing the season is Neil Simon's romantic comedy Barefoot in the Park. Free spirit Corie and uptight lawyer Paul discover what love and marriage truly are. When the newlyweds invite Corie's conservative mother and their unconventional neighbor on a double date...what could go wrong? Performances run April 19-May 12, 2024.

SSP began producing theatre in 1982 at its original home, the St. Sebastian parish, located at the corner of Halsted Street and Wellington Avenue on Chicago's North Side. When the parish closed, SSP relocated to its current home, St. Bonaventure, at 1625 W. Diversey. During its history, the company has produced original and previously produced dramas, comedies and musicals; original audience-participation mysteries for special events; and the Monologue Matchup Competition, as well as provided support for Sebastian Studio Projects produced by company members. For a complete production history, visit Click Here

Performances for each production take place Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. in the lower level of St. Bonaventure, 1625 W. Diversey, at Marshfield just west of Ashland, in Chicago. Free parking is available. Three-play subscription packages are $80 for adults, $65 for seniors and children younger than 12. Full-priced single tickets are $35 for Nunsense and $30 each for An Enemy of the People and Barefoot in the Park; tickets for seniors and children younger than 12 are $30 for Nunsense and $25 for the remaining two productions. Students with valid IDs may purchase tickets for the senior prices at the door. Group rates also are available.

All programming is subject to change. For information, call 773-404-7922 or visit saintsebastianplayers.org.




