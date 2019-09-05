Saint Sebastian Players Presents OUR TOWN

The Saint Sebastian Players (SSP) open the company's 2019-20 season with the Pulitzer Prize-winning Our Town by Thornton Wilder. Performances take place October 25-November 17 at SSP's home in the lower level of St. Bonaventure, 1625 W. Diversey, Chicago.



A sweet yet poignant drama that is a microcosm of the life cycle, Our Town portrays the everyday lives of the citizens of the fictional American town Grover's Corners, holding up a mirror to early 20th century life that still speaks volumes of truths about the way we live today. Said Director and SSP Co-Founder Jim Masini, "Most of us discovered the play in high school, when we were likely too young to truly understand it. I am genuinely thrilled to create a production that features cast members who are closer in age to the characters than what we might have experienced in our past."



Masini's directing credits with SSP include The Front Page, The Tempest, Rosencrantz and Guildenstern are Dead, The Dining Room and Arms and the Man. The cast features SSP company members David R. Feiler as Mr. Webb, Russ Gager as Simon Stimson, Eva Green as Mrs. Gibbs, Marshall Mark Jacobson as Constable Warren, Ed McGuire as Howie Newsome, Nancy Pollock as Professor Willard, Eric S. Prahl as the Stage Manager, Claire Rutkowski as Emily Webb and Steven Walanka as Joe Stoddard. The cast also includes Lucia Duffy, Ryan Kordana, Kyle Martin, Drew McCubbin, Sharee Peoples-Thompson, Wesley Prahl, Marla Seidell and Jeff Simpson. The production team includes company members Emil Zbella as set designer, Robert-Eric West as costume designer and John Austin and Steven Walanka as co-producers. Other team members include Sean McStravick as lighting designer and Jeff Simpson as sound designer.



SSP's 39th season continues with the 19th century farce Charley's Aunt by Brandon Thomas, running February 21-March 15, 2020, and Garson Kanin's comedy-drama Born Yesterday, running April 24-May 17, 2020. In addition to the three-play subscription season, SSP presents its third annual 10-Minute Play Festival in June 2020.



SSP began producing theatre in 1982 at its original home, the St. Sebastian parish, located at the corner of Halsted Street and Wellington Avenue on Chicago's North Side. When the parish closed, SSP relocated to its current home, St. Bonaventure, at 1625 W. Diversey. During its history, the company has produced original and previously produced dramas, comedies and musicals; an annual 10-Minute Play Festival; original audience-participation mysteries for special events; and the Monologue Matchup Competition, as well as provided support for Sebastian Studio Projects produced by company members. For a complete production history, visit saintsebastianplayers.org/Production-History

Our Town by Thornton Wilder runs October 25-November 17,

Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m.

at St. Bonaventure, 1625 W. Diversey, at Marshfield just west of Ashland,

in Chicago. Free parking is available in two lots.

Full-priced single tickets are $25;

tickets for seniors and children younger than 12 are $18,

and students with valid IDs may purchase $18 tickets at the door.

Group rates also are available.



All programming is subject to change.





Related Articles Shows View More Chicago Stories

More Hot Stories For You