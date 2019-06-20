Saint Sebastian Players Announce 39th Season; OUR TOWN, CHARLEY'S AUNT, and More

The Saint Sebastian Players (SSP) announce the company's 2019-20 season, featuring classic works by American and British playwrights. Performances take place at SSP's home on the lower level of St. Bonaventure, 1625 W. Diversey, Chicago.



The season opens with the Pulitzer Prize-winning minimalist drama Our Town by Thornton Wilder, directed by SSP company member Jim Masini. The play, a microcosm of the life cycle, portrays the everyday lives of the citizens of Grover's Corners, a fictional American small town, between 1901 and 1913. Performances run October 25-November 17, 2019.



Next is the late 19th century farce Charley's Aunt by Brandon Thomas, directed by SSP company member Jack Dugan Carpenter. Jack and Charley invite their young ladies to meet Charley's wealthy aunt from Brazil. But when she cancels her visit at the last minute, the millionaire aunt sends the boys into cataclysmic confusion. What do they do now? They solve the problem by drafting their feckless Oxford undergrad pal into a black satin skirt, bloomers and wig. Performances are February 21-March 15, 2020.



Concluding the season is Garson Kanin's Born Yesterday. In this 1950 American comedy-drama, an uneducated young woman, Billie Dawn, accompanies an older, uncouth junkyard tycoon, Harry Brock, to Washington, where he intends to make crooked deals with government bigwigs. When Billie embarrasses him socially, Brock hires a journalist, who happens to be investigating shady political activities, to educate her. Performances are April 24-May 17, 2020.



In addition to the three-play subscription season, SSP is planning to present its third annual 10-Minute Play Festival in June 2020. More details will be announced in the spring.



SSP began producing theatre in 1982 at its original home, the St. Sebastian parish, located at the corner of Halsted Street and Wellington Avenue on Chicago's North Side. When the parish closed, SSP relocated to its current home, St. Bonaventure, at 1625 W. Diversey. During its history, the company has produced original and previously produced dramas, comedies and musicals; original audience-participation mysteries for special events; and the Monologue Matchup Competition, as well as provided support for Sebastian Studio Projects produced by company members. For a complete production history, visitsaintsebastianplayers.org/Production-History



Performances for each season production take place Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. at St. Bonaventure, 1625 W. Diversey, at Marshfield just west of Ashland, in Chicago. Free parking is available in two lots. Subscription packages for the three-play season are $55, $35 for seniors. Full-priced single tickets are $25; tickets for seniors and children younger than 12 are $18, and students with valid IDs may purchase $18 tickets at the door. Group rates also are available.



All programming is subject to change. For information, call 773-404-7922 or visit saintsebastianplayers.org.





