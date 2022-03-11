Sable At Navy Pier Celebrates One Year Anniversary with The Ultimate Staycation Atop City's Historic and Beloved Landmark 

Cheers to One Year! Sable at Navy Pier, the first and only hotel located on Chicago's Navy Pier at 900 East Grand Ave, officially marks their one-year anniversary on March 18.

Within this first year of opening its doors, Sable has already been recognized for various awards including 10 Best Readers' Choice Travel Awards in 2021 and Top 10 Hotels in Chicago by USA Today. To celebrate this anniversary, Sable will be offering exclusive complimentary add-ons for guests who book through their "We've Got Space" package throughout the anniversary weekend.

These exclusive first-come, first-served anniversary add-ons, available Friday, March 18 through March 20, 2022, include a bottle of Campo Viejo Cava sparkling wine to pop open upon arrival, along with delectable custom Sable chocolate truffles to indulge in, followed by a late checkout and a breakfast credit at Sable's Iberian-inspired restaurant, Lirica. Patrons will also have the ability to upgrade their room, where available. Throughout the anniversary weekend, there will also be a flat rate of $189 for the limited allotment. While on the Pier, patrons are invited to stop by local favorite Offshore, the World's Largest Rooftop Bar as recognized by the Guinness Book of World Records, and numerous restaurants, shops and boutiques at Navy Pier.

"We are thrilled to be celebrating Sable at Navy Pier's one-year anniversary by offering these complimentary add-ons for Chicago locals and travelers," said Laurent Boisdron, general manager of Sable at Navy Pier. "It has been an outstanding year at the hotel and to show our gratitude, we hope this will encourage prospective newcomers to experience all we have to offer, and welcome back our local fanbase for the ultimate staycation."

This high-end oasis at 900 East Grand Ave combines lush accommodations with elegance and comfort. The hotel features 223 guest rooms and suites beautifully-appointed with a nautical theme that incorporates the naval history of the city's pier, with weathered brass, ship building materials and the use of smooth curves to illustrate that of a ship's interior cabin, along with a color palette of mixed neutrals which are highlighted by a spectrum of blues and blue-greens to pay homage to the lake. Each room boasts floor to ceiling windows with unparalleled lake and skyline views, along with corner room upgrades, serenity beds, and spacious living room areas. The angled surfaces of each room's window seat create a textured exterior that allows the ever-changing range of light, shadow, and color of the lake to reflect within the space, offering a truly unique perspective for locals and out of towners alike.

As part of Curio Collection by Hilton, Sable at Navy Pier embraces the industry-leading Hilton CleanStay and Hilton EventReady with CleanStay programs, reinforcing a commitment to the wellbeing of both guests and team members. Patrons can travel with peace of mind from check-in to check-out and enjoy an even safer and cleaner stay, with new procedures including contactless digital check-in and a Hilton CleanStay room seal to indicate that the room has not been entered since being thoroughly cleaned.

The special promotion is available for those who book their stay between Friday, March 18 - March 20, 2022. For more information or to book this special offering, please visit the hotel's website at www.sablehotel.com or call 872.710.5700.