SWEETEST SEASON: A GATHERING OF INDIGENOUS CREATIVITY to be Presented at The Goodman

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The celebration of Chicago’s native and Indigenous artistic community will return for a fifth summer in The Sweetest Season: A Gathering of Indigenous Creativity. In partnership with Gichigamiin Indigenous Nations Museum, The Goodman hosts a diverse array of events for all ages—including workshops, panels that highlight and celebrate Indigenous culture and artists, scholars and performers.

Participating artists include Virginia Poitra (Arikara, Mandan and Hidatsa); Ruth Keyes (Seneca Nation), Saturn Dougherty (Anishinaabe/Cherokee) and Luluka Brown-Spielman (Hawaiian), members of the Indigenous Students Association at the School of the Art Institute; and writers Vince Romero (Pueblo Laguna), Aaron Golding (Seneca Nation, Beaver Clan) and Jim Terry (Ho-Chunk). The festival culminates with a performance of The New Adventures of Super Indian—a classic radio play by singer, actor, playwright and comic book author Arigon Starr (Kickapoo), directed by Kennedy Naseem, produced by Louis Vasseur (Ojibwe, Lac Courte Oreilles Band of Lake Superior) and performed by an intergenerational cast of Indigenous Chicago artists.

2026 THE SWEETEST SEASON: A GATHERING OF INDIGENOUS CREATIVITY | Saturday, August 15

All events take place at The Goodman in the Alice Center for Education and Engagement

11am-12:30pm: First Impressions Plant Pressing Workshop

Learn to press flowers, leaves and other plants to preserve their color for years to come.

12:30-2pm: Sorrel and Sassafras Indigenous Poetry Reading

Vince Romero hosts poets Aaron Golding, Jim Terry and more.

3-4pm: Cedar Tea Sip and Paint

Come ready to create! Indulge in sips of cedar tea while painting a scene, guided by artist Virginia Poitra. Supplies and drinks provided. Event is for ages 18+.

4-5pm: SuperYou: A Workshop for Children and Families

Leaning Oak Reservation needs your help! Join Super Indian, Mega Bear, Laguna Woman, and Diogi as they fight to stop the mysterious Blud Kwan’Tum and his evil vampire army. Through games, activities and more, children will dive into the wacky, wonderful world of the Super Indian Comics by creating their own crime-fighting superheroes.

4-5pm: Interethnic Solidarity Between the Indigenous People of the Americas | Art Exhibition and Discussion

Ruth Keyes, Saturn Dougherty and Luluka Brown-Spielman—members of the Indigenous Students Association at the School of the Art Institute—invite you to a discussion and presentation of art.

5-6pm: Sweetest Season Mixer

An event hosted by the Gichigamiin Indigenous Nations Museum and curated by the Indigenous community for fellowship, food and conversation.

6-7:30pm: The New Adventures of Super Indian

Dancing Pony Productions presents The New Adventures of Super Indian by Arigon Starr, directed by Kennedy Naseem, produced by Louis Vasseur and performed as an old-time radio play featuring an intergenerational cast from the Chicago Native Community. Hubert Logan was an ordinary Reservation boy until he ate tainted commodity cheese infused with Rezium, a secret government food enrichment additive. Known as Super Indian, Hubert fights evil forces who would overtake the Reservation’s resources and population. Assisted by his trusty sidekicks Mega Bear and Diogi, they fight crime the way they know how—with strength, smarts and humor. Event recommended for ages 12+. Tickets are $10.

The Gichigamiin Indigenous Nations Museum (formerly Mitchell Museum of the American Indian), located in Evanston, is one of a handful of museums across the country that focuses exclusively on the histories, cultures, traditions and arts of Indigenous people from the United States and Canada. Since its founding in 1977, the museum has become a cherished resource and education center committed to promoting a greater understanding of Indigenous peoples and serving as a space to celebrate their diverse cultures, rich histories, and present-day experiences and contributions.

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