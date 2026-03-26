My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

Tickets to the SUFFS National Tour in Chicago to go on Sale Next Week

The  musical will play Broadway In Chicago’s CIBC Theatre for a limited two-week engagement, July 7-19.

By: Mar. 26, 2026
Tickets to the SUFFS National Tour in Chicago to go on Sale Next Week Image

Broadway In Chicago has revealed that single tickets for the first national tour of Suffs, the Tony Award-winning  musical about the passionate American women who fought tirelessly for the right to vote, will go on sale Monday, March 30. The  musical will play Broadway In Chicago’s CIBC Theatre for a limited two-week engagement, July 7-19.

Created by Shaina Taub, the first woman to ever independently win Tony Awards for Best Book and Best Score in the same season, this new musical boldly explores the triumphs and failures of a struggle for equality that’s far from over. It’s a given that the women of the suffragist movement—who called themselves “Suffs” for short—were brilliant, but as they fought tirelessly for the right to vote, they were also flawed, stubborn, passionate and funny. Suffs tells their story: the remarkable friendships, the heartbreak, and how this movement brought them together—or, in some cases, tore them apart.

TheBroadway production played a 10-month run at the Music Box Theatre from April 18, 2024, through January 5, 2025, and the first national tour marches across North America, after launching this past September in Seattle, WA.



Need more Chicago Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Spring season, discounts & more...

BWW Merch Shop - Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More

Buy a Suffs Logo Hat
Suffs Logo Hat

Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets
Cast
Photos
Videos
Powered by

Videos