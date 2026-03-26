Tickets to the SUFFS National Tour in Chicago to go on Sale Next Week

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Broadway In Chicago has revealed that single tickets for the first national tour of Suffs, the Tony Award-winning musical about the passionate American women who fought tirelessly for the right to vote, will go on sale Monday, March 30. The musical will play Broadway In Chicago’s CIBC Theatre for a limited two-week engagement, July 7-19.

Created by Shaina Taub, the first woman to ever independently win Tony Awards for Best Book and Best Score in the same season, this new musical boldly explores the triumphs and failures of a struggle for equality that’s far from over. It’s a given that the women of the suffragist movement—who called themselves “Suffs” for short—were brilliant, but as they fought tirelessly for the right to vote, they were also flawed, stubborn, passionate and funny. Suffs tells their story: the remarkable friendships, the heartbreak, and how this movement brought them together—or, in some cases, tore them apart.

TheBroadway production played a 10-month run at the Music Box Theatre from April 18, 2024, through January 5, 2025, and the first national tour marches across North America, after launching this past September in Seattle, WA.