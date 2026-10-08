STAGE FRIGHTS To Be Presented By Sandbox Theatre Collective At The Raven Theater
Performances will run October 23rd - November 1st.
Sandbox Theatre Collective has announced their production of Stage Frights!, a collection of original horror plays, coming to the Raven Theatre (6157 N. Clark St.) this Fall. Performances will take place on the Schwartz Stage at the Raven and will run from October 23rd-November 1st. Tickets are available now.
Sandbox is bringing spooks and screams to the stage through a curated collection of ten original plays written by members of the collective. The plays include:
The Scottish Play
Written by Audrey Napoli
Directed by Caleb Ryan Jones
Featuring Laura Bouxsein, Tony Pajakowski, Jorge Salas, Becca Duff, Seneca Jo Sims, and Kylie Reuter
Another Funeral
Written by Francis Brenner
Directed by Seneca Jo Sims
Featuring Lexy Weixel and Kelly Hogan
Friend
Written and Directed by Casey Huls
Featuring Lauren Canfield, Amanda Wright, and Bill Chamberlain
I Am Somebody's Daughter
Written by Riley Vance
Directed by Josiah Motok
Featuring Kelly Hogan, XingXing Shou, Michael Applebaum, and Fiona Ross
Make Me Nice Again
Written by Helena Scholz-Carlson
Directed by Becca Duff
Featuring Alice Ryan, Alex Albrecht, Julia Clavadetscher, and Caleb Ryan Jones
Twilight Sleep
Written by Mary-Helen Pitman
Directed by Erin Ellis
Featuring Kylie Reuter and Laura Bouxsein
The Professor
Written by Alice Ryan
Directed by Ellen Adalaide
Featuring Lexi Thomsen and Aaron Kramer
Knock Knock
Written by Aaron Ortega
Directed by Hannah Keeler
Featuring Kylie Reuter and Julia Clavadetscher
Sins of the Father
Written by Michael Simpson
Directed by Eve Pahoresky
Featuring Frank Rodriguez, Blaire Prince, and Alex Albrecht
Neon
Written by Gavin Mueller
Directed by Emma Marie Montoya
Featuring XingXing Shou and Caleb Ryan Jones
Spearheading the production team is Audrey Napoli (Creative Director), Gavin Mueller (Producer/Sound Designer), and Cait Kelly (Producer/Costume Designer). The show will be stage managed by Ellen Adalaide and Jessie Shaw. The production team features Helena Scholz-Carlson (Directing Mentor/Fight Choreographer), Mary-Helen Pitman (Playwriting Mentor), Emma Marie Montoya (Technical Director), Francis Brenner (Board Operator), Jerome Michael Jones (Props Design), Nina D'Angier (Set Design), Nathan Keiller (Lighting Design), Riley Vance (Makeup/SFX), Lexi Thomsen (Hair), Steve Yandell (Fight Choreography), Charlotte Davies (Crew), Dugan Kenaz-Mara (Crew), Anna Robinson (Crew) and Alexander Coronado (Crew).
Tickets are available now. More information about Sandbox Theatre Collective and this upcoming production can be found at sandboxtheatrecollective.com, as well as on Instagram (@sandbox_theatre) and Facebook.
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