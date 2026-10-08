STAGE FRIGHTS To Be Presented By Sandbox Theatre Collective At The Raven Theater

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Sandbox Theatre Collective has announced their production of Stage Frights!, a collection of original horror plays, coming to the Raven Theatre (6157 N. Clark St.) this Fall. Performances will take place on the Schwartz Stage at the Raven and will run from October 23rd-November 1st. Tickets are available now.

Sandbox is bringing spooks and screams to the stage through a curated collection of ten original plays written by members of the collective. The plays include:

The Scottish Play

Written by Audrey Napoli

Directed by Caleb Ryan Jones

Featuring Laura Bouxsein, Tony Pajakowski, Jorge Salas, Becca Duff, Seneca Jo Sims, and Kylie Reuter

Another Funeral

Written by Francis Brenner

Directed by Seneca Jo Sims

Featuring Lexy Weixel and Kelly Hogan

Friend

Written and Directed by Casey Huls

Featuring Lauren Canfield, Amanda Wright, and Bill Chamberlain

I Am Somebody's Daughter

Written by Riley Vance

Directed by Josiah Motok

Featuring Kelly Hogan, XingXing Shou, Michael Applebaum, and Fiona Ross

Make Me Nice Again

Written by Helena Scholz-Carlson

Directed by Becca Duff

Featuring Alice Ryan, Alex Albrecht, Julia Clavadetscher, and Caleb Ryan Jones

Twilight Sleep

Written by Mary-Helen Pitman

Directed by Erin Ellis

Featuring Kylie Reuter and Laura Bouxsein

The Professor

Written by Alice Ryan

Directed by Ellen Adalaide

Featuring Lexi Thomsen and Aaron Kramer

Knock Knock

Written by Aaron Ortega

Directed by Hannah Keeler

Featuring Kylie Reuter and Julia Clavadetscher

Sins of the Father

Written by Michael Simpson

Directed by Eve Pahoresky

Featuring Frank Rodriguez, Blaire Prince, and Alex Albrecht

Neon

Written by Gavin Mueller

Directed by Emma Marie Montoya

Featuring XingXing Shou and Caleb Ryan Jones

Spearheading the production team is Audrey Napoli (Creative Director), Gavin Mueller (Producer/Sound Designer), and Cait Kelly (Producer/Costume Designer). The show will be stage managed by Ellen Adalaide and Jessie Shaw. The production team features Helena Scholz-Carlson (Directing Mentor/Fight Choreographer), Mary-Helen Pitman (Playwriting Mentor), Emma Marie Montoya (Technical Director), Francis Brenner (Board Operator), Jerome Michael Jones (Props Design), Nina D'Angier (Set Design), Nathan Keiller (Lighting Design), Riley Vance (Makeup/SFX), Lexi Thomsen (Hair), Steve Yandell (Fight Choreography), Charlotte Davies (Crew), Dugan Kenaz-Mara (Crew), Anna Robinson (Crew) and Alexander Coronado (Crew).

Tickets are available now. More information about Sandbox Theatre Collective and this upcoming production can be found at sandboxtheatrecollective.com, as well as on Instagram (@sandbox_theatre) and Facebook.

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