SESAME STREET's Alan Muraoka Directs Part II Of Token Theatre's ZAC EFRON

After a successful inaugural event, Token Theatre returns with a new installment of ​Zac Efron ​by David Rhee, co-written by Wai Yim. The play provides a glimpse into the complexities, comedy, and contradictions of the Asian American experience. Asian American TV and Broadway pioneer Alan Muraoka directs Oregon Shakespeare Festival's Moses Villarama and Token artists Wai Yim and Chicago's own Cheryl Hamada, who will perform live scenes from Zac Efron and host a Q&A with the audience.

"Recently nominated for the NAACP Image Award in Outstanding Directing in a Television Movie or Special, Alan brings a wealth of directing experience, and we're honored to have him direct the next chapter of Zac Efron," said Token Artistic Director David Rhee.

The story of Zac Efron looks at the American idea of traditional masculinity, and one person's refusal to take part in the dominant cultural narrative by creating his own stories.

"As racist, violent attacks on Asian American communities persist in the face of the global pandemic, it's ever more important that we continue to humanize Asian Americans, and foster an environment where we are recognized as ​Americans​," added Rhee.

Token invites audiences to see how our heroes are finding love in a world driven by the "ideal" of Zac Efron. There is no admission fee, though viewers may pay-what-you-can to support the company's work, with a $5 suggested donation.

Zac Efron, Part II​, by David Rhee, co-written by Wai Yim; followed by live Q&A

Directed by Alan Muraoka

Featuring Cheryl Hamada*, Moses Villarama*, and Wai Yim* ; Stage Manager: Miranda Anderson*

March 4 and March 6, 2021, at 7:30 PM (CST)

Streamed live on YouTube -- RSVP for FREE here:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/token-theatre-chicago-zac-efron-part-2-tickets-141490500897

* denotes member of Actors' Equity Association