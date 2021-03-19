SCOUT Steppenwolf's New Play Development Initiative Presents MOSQUE4MOSQUE Free Virtual Reading

Steppenwolf Theatre Company's new play development initiative, SCOUT is pleased to present A Virtual Reading of Mosque4Mosque by Omer Abbas Salem on Sunday, March 28th at 2pm CST.

The free reading follows a 30-hour workshop process directed by Arti Ishak. Two works have previously been developed with SCOUT: the first was La Ruta by Isaac Gómez, which went on to receive its world premiere in 2019 directed by ensemble member Sandra Marquez, and the second was Bald Sisters by Vichet Chum, which was subsequently slated for Steppenwolf's 2020/2021 season and has been delayed for a future production.

RSVPs required; To secure free tickets, contact Audience Services at 312-335-1650 or fill out the RSVP form on Steppenwolf's website here.

Ibrahim is the average 30-something Queer Arab American Muslim. Normal job, quiet life, easy men. Between dodging reminders of how unmarried he is from his relentlessly caring immigrant mother and helping raise his smart, popular, hijabi cheerleading sister, Ibrahim has always found comfort sinking into the background. But when his mother sees a glimpse of what could be his first real relationship, she feels compelled to take Ibrahim's future into her own hands by seeking out the perfect man for him to marry. Mosque4Mosque is a comedy about a normal Muslim American family that asks us to wrestle with what we believe normal to be.

"I wrote Mosque4Mosque to reimagine my experience with family, religion, and being queer. I also wanted to create a world in which Arab artists felt proud to exist, because I can't tell you how often I've felt ashamed by what passes for our representation. I can't thank Steppenwolf enough for the support and opportunity to uplift our voices and begin correcting a wrong in American theater," shares Omer Abbas Salem.

The cast features Antoine Yared (Ibrahim); Rula Gardenier (Sara); Rom Barkhordar (Karim/Lawyer); Sahar Dika (Lena); Mark Junek (James); and Tommy Malouf (Stage Directions/Suitor).

