Russ Goeltenbodt Returns To Skokie Theatre for LIVE AT 65 With Mark Burnell Trio June 12

After four sold-out Skokie Theatre concerts, Chicago musical favorite Russ Goeltenbodt returns to the theater for his first concert in five years - Live At 65. Marking his 65th year, Russ will musically cover his younger years growing up in Skokie, his love life and his next chapter. Russ will be backed musically by the Mark Burnell Trio and joined with special guest Carla Gordon.

The special performance will take place on Sunday, June 12 at 7pm. The Skokie Theatre is located at 7924 North Lincoln Avenue, Skokie. Tickets are $30 and are available online at SkokieTheatre.org or by calling 847-677-7761.

In the five years since his last Skokie concert, Russ' musical career has reached some exciting milestones, with performances in New York City at Jim Caruso's Cast Party at Birdland, with MAC Award-winning Michael McAssey at Brandy's and guest artist in the Mark Hartman Show at the iconic Stonewall Inn. During the Covid shutdown, Russ was invited by New York producers Scott Barbarino and Tony Javid of the livestream show New York Piano Bar Live, to co-host twice from Drew's on Halsted in Chicago.

Russ has made an indelible mark with Chicago's music scene. In addition to a show at Davenport's, and special performances at Park West, Rodgers Park's Le Piano, and LaVilla, Russ celebrated his one year run as Drew's on Halsted's resident singer in 2019. He also became their Entertainment Marketing Director, bringing in live music back to the Halsted strip, featuring top performers, including Chicago's Cabaret Queen Denise Tomasello, New York cabaret star Michael McAssey, Britain's Tim McArthur, and nationally acclaimed David Maiocco's Liberace. Russ' efforts resulted in Drew's being awarded Best New Concept for their Cabaret Nights from the Lakeview East Chamber of Commerce. Produced by Denise Tomasello Entertainment, this has given a new performing space for Chicago talent, while dining in one of Lakeview's culinary gems. Russ has brought music back to Drew's after covid shutdowns. In addition to cabaret, he has expanded it to other genres, including jazz, classical, opera, contemporary, burlesque and ethnic music.

Russ and Drew's continues to be active with the Chicago Cabaret Professionals, performing and hosting many of their special shows and fundraisers. Russ looks forward to future performances at venues across America.