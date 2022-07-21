Roy Cockrum Foundation to Fund Plays in the Goodman's 2022/2023 Season

Goodman Theatre announced that The Roy Cockrum Foundation will support productions in the 2022/2023 Season-the final slate of plays planned by its outgoing Artistic Director, Robert Falls-including Swing State by Rebecca Gilman and The Cherry Orchard by Anton Chekhov. By invitation only, The Roy Cockrum Foundation awards grants to support world-class performing arts projects in not-for-profit professional American theaters, enabling the theater to reach beyond its normal scope of activities and undertake ambitious productions. The Goodman was the proud recipient of The Roy Cockrum Foundation's first grant-bestowed in 2016 to support 2666, a stage adaptation of Chilean author Roberto BolaÃ±o's internationally celebrated final novel, which Falls co-adapted and co-directed with Seth Bockley. Falls ends his tenure as Goodman Theatre Artistic Director on August 31.

"Robert Falls is a theatrical icon," said Roy Cockrum. "It took no effort whatsoever to persuade our board to support the celebration of Bob's many decades building and sustaining Goodman Theatre's status as a flagship of the American regional theater. We wish him all the best as his journey continues. We can't wait to see what's next."

"It feels appropriate to conclude this longtime chapter as Goodman Theatre Artistic Director with bold works by two of my unequivocal favorite writers; both of whom write about the messiness of the human psyche and human relationships, about small moments with big thematic ramifications," said Robert Falls. "The Roy Cockrum Foundation, which is absolutely extraordinary in its understanding of the complex art of creating theater, makes it possible for artists to realize big dreams. I will always be grateful to Roy for the Foundation's support of 2666, which remains one of the most meaningful productions of my career. To have his support now, at this singular professional and personal moment of my life, is incredibly moving."

In Swing State, Tony Award-winner Falls and his longtime collaborator, Pulitzer Prize finalist playwright Rebecca Gilman, team up again for their world-premiere sixth Goodman production-a contemporary portrait of America's heartland in a time when it seems like everyone has a different idea of what it means to be an American. "With Swing State, I'm trying to capture, in simple human terms, what the past two years have felt like for us-the loss, the grasping, the tenuousness of hope," said Gilman, before adding that her creative partnership with Falls "has been the most rewarding and gratifying collaboration of my career. It has also been the most challenging-in the very best sense of that word." For Cherry Orchard, Falls directs Anton Chekhov's classic about a family verging on bankruptcy while their country stands on the brink of revolution.

Swing State premieres October 7 in in the Goodman's 350-seat flexible Owen Theatre; tickets go on sale August 19. The Cherry Orchard begins April 1 in the Goodman's 856-seat Albert Theatre, with tickets going on sale February 3. Visit GoodmanTheatre.org for information.

Support for Swing State also includes an Edgerton Foundation New American Play Award and additional support from the Elizabeth F. Cheney Foundation. Mayer Brown LLP is the Corporate Sponsor Partner of The Cherry Orchard.