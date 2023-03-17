Roseland Community Hospital Hosts Spring Health Fest This Weekend

The Roseland Community Hospital on the Far South Side of Chicago at 45 W. 111th Street, will kick off their Spring Health Fest on March 19 from 1-3PM. This event aims to mitigate resource insecurity through providing free community resources, health screenings and food to residents of the greater Roseland community. Patrons will also have access to job opportunities, raffles and prizes, a dental van and a live DJ throughout.

"We are ecstatic to bring back our Spring Health Fest this year, and are looking forward to an amazing kickoff event," said Chrislin Flanagan, Executive Director of the New Roseland Community Hospital. "Our goal with this event is to give back to the community and create change through alleviating the insecurities that so many of the residents of this area face. It's great to see the first-hand impact of extending a hand of help to the community."

Residents of the community will have access to a variety of resources throughout the afternoon. Amenities will include free food, several raffles for various prizes including grocery gift cards, HR on site for both clinical and non-clinical positions and a multitude of health screenings for free HIV testing, blood pressure screenings, dental check-ups, and information for mammogram screenings.

Those interested in learning more about the Spring Health Fest can visit www.roselandhospitalfoundation.org/events or contact Chrislin Flanagan via email at cflanagan@roselandhospital.org. To learn more about Roseland Community Hospital and their ongoing initiatives throughout the year, please visit www.roselandhospitaltalks.org