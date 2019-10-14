Ron White Returns to the UIS Performing Arts Center

Pre-sale tickets will be available to FRIENDS of UIS Performing Arts Center donors beginning Tuesday, October 15th, followed by members of our Email Club on Thursday, October 17th; all remaining tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, October 18th at 10 am. To become a FRIEND call the UIS Ticket Office at (217) 206-6160.



Comedian Ron "Tater Salad" White, who first rose to fame as the cigar-smoking, scotch-drinking funnyman from the Blue Collar Comedy Tour phenomenon, has long since established himself as a star in his own right. Over the past 15 years, White has been one of the top grossing standup comedians on tour in the country. His

comedy recordings have sold over 14 million units (solo and with the Blue Collar Comedy Tour), he's been nominated for two Grammys, he was featured in the Cameron Crowe Showtime Series, "Roadies," and he even authored a book that appeared on the New York Times Best Seller List.



Hot on the heels of his highly successful Netflix special, "If You'd Quit Listening, I'd Shut Up," Ron White is once again hitting the ground running, with a slew of new tour dates just announced for 2020. From Washington, DC to Milwaukee; Atlanta to Austin; Music City to Sin City, and numerous points in between- Don't miss your chance to "Catch the Tater!" Coming soon, to a stage near you...Davis' hallmark tour will begin on November 11th, 2019 and run through December 29th, 2019 Two traveling ensembles will hold performances in cities across the country.



For more information about Ron White, please visit www.tatersalad.com or UISpac.com





