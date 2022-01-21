River Butcher Comes To The Den Theatre In March

The Den Theatre has announced comedian River Butcher for two stand-up performances on Friday, March 11, 2022 at 7 pm & 9:15 pm on The Heath Mainstage, 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Chicago's Wicker Park neighborhood. Tickets ($18 - $40) are currently available at thedentheatre.com or by calling (773) 697-3830.

The Den currently requires proof of vaccination for all guests, staff and performers and adheres to all CDC, state and local safety guidelines. Additionally, masking is required for all guests during performances. For the most current information on The Den's COVID guidelines, visit thedentheatre.com/covid19-policy.

River "RB" Butcher is a Los Angeles-based stand-up comic, actor and writer. Originally from the Midwest, River grew up skateboarding the mean streets of Akron, Ohio. His blue collar brand of cool has endeared him to audiences nationwide, as they have performed standup and appeared on shows such as Freeform's Good Trouble, HBO's 2 Dope Queens, The Meltdown with Jonah and Kumail, @midnight and Conan. River's first television series Take My Wife premiered as a critical hit and was reviewed by Vanity Fair, The New York Times, Vulture, IndieWire and countless other outlets. River was a recurring performer on the TruTv series Adam Ruins Everything and continues to tour the country. His debut stand-up album "Butcher" debuted at number one on iTunes, and he was also named one of Variety's Top Ten Comics To Watch 2017 at the Just For Laughs festival.



Tickets: $25 regular seating ($18 obstructed view); $40 front row VIP table seating; $35 VIP table seating; $32 mezzanine table seating. All ticket prices include cocktail service with a two-drink minimum.