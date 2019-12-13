Ring in the new year at The Second City's New Year's Eve Celebration

Come ring in the new year at The Second City's NYE Celebration with special performances of Do You Believe in Madness, Grinning from Fear to Fear and Deck the Hallmark: A Greeting Card Channel Original.

General Admission Tickets for all New Year's Eve performances are priced at $48-$55. A variety of special dinner and drink packages -which include general admission or reserved seating, top shelf drinks, dinner, party favors, and a champagne toast - are priced at $80-$180. Tickets and details about packages are available at The Second City Box Office (230 W. North Ave, First Floor, Piper's Alley), by phone at 312-337-3992, or online at www.secondcity.com.



The Second City's NYE Celebration performances are as follows:

Do You Believe in Madness?

Mainstage (1616 N. Wells Street, Chicago)

Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at 7pm & 10pm

Tickets: 7 pm: $55 (General Admission ticket only), $85-$175 (GA or Reserved Ticket with Drink/Dinner Package); 10 pm: $110-$190 (GA or Reserved Ticket with Drink/Dinner Package)

Come together to laugh at the ways we're all the same and shamelessly skewer our differences in today's confounding world, where super villains sound logical and the sweet sounds of the ukulele lull you further and further into the madness. This show aims its sights on everything from legalizing weed to infiltrating Facebook; breaking down Brexit to building new relationships; navigating new parenthood to navigating our current political landscape.

The brand new ensemble includes Mary Catherine Curran, Sarah Dell'Amico, Andrew Knox, Asia Martin, Jordan Savusa, and Adam Schreck. Resident Second City director Ryan Bernier returns to direct his seventh resident stage production, and Nick Gage has taken over the keys as the musical director. After a remarkable 40 years behind the board, longtime stage manager Craig Taylor has retired with Jaci Entwisle stepping into the booth.

Grinning From Fear to Fear

e.t.c. Theater (230 W. North Ave, First Floor, Piper's Alley)

Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at 7pm & 10pm

Tickets: 7 pm: $48 (General Admission ticket only), $80-$160 (GA or Reserved Ticket with Drink/Dinner Package); 10 pm: $100-$180 (GA or Reserved Ticket with Drink/Dinner Package)

Dive into the e.t.c.'s latest comedy onslaught that will leave you laughing like you're high on life-or maybe just copious amounts of Lexapro. From psycho killers to big pharma, coming out to your family to coming undone in your nightmares, The Second City's fearless force of comedy commandos takes on everything that makes us all unfalteringly unique.

Under the direction of Anneliese Toft with music direction by Jacob Shuda, Grinning from Fear to Fear features cast members Adam Archer, Atra Asdou, E.J. Cameron, Mark Campbell, Laurel Krabacher, and Chuck Norment. The stage manager is Laura Hum.

Deck the Hallmark: A Greeting Card Channel Original

UP Comedy Club (230 W. North Ave, First Floor, Piper's Alley)

Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at 7pm & 10pm

Tickets: 7 pm: $48 (General Admission ticket only), $80-$160 (GA or Reserved Ticket with Drink/Dinner Package); 10 pm: $100-$180 (GA or Reserved Ticket with Drink/Dinner Package)

Come celebrate the holidays at The Second City with a festive, all-new holiday movie parody, Deck the Hallmark: A Greeting Card Channel Original. Under the direction of Annelise Toft, the ensemble members getting you into the spirit this season include Henrik Blix, Jess DeBacco, George Elrod, Bri Fitzpatrick, Rob Grabowski, and Shelby Plummer. Elise Wattman will step behind the keys as music director and Abby Beggs will create the lighting design and stage manage.

Deck the Hallmark lovingly lampoons all the things we know and love about made-for-TV holiday flicks. The countdown to Christmas. The threat of losing one's Christmas spirit. And of course, the impossibly schmaltzy small town. Deck the Hallmark follows the story of Holly Sweetberry, who has just been promoted at her high-pressure job and gotten engaged to her big-city boyfriend. Her air-tight, uptight plans are upended when she must deliver a devastating message to the mayor of her long-left-behind hometown. Will songs be sung? Will a winter festival be thrown? Will the cookie-cutter characters be missing any semblance of a backstory? Find out in this holly, jolly, hilariously original new two-act show written for The Second City by thaeter Toft with Carisa Barecca, Kelsey Kinney, and Adam Schrek.

About The Second City

Since opening its doors in 1959, The Second City has grown to become the world's premier comedy club, theater, and school of improvisation, entertaining 1 million theatergoers a year around the globe. Alumni of The Second City's resident stages, touring companies, and theatrical divisions include some of the biggest names in entertainment, and in addition to the sold-out shows playing nightly on resident stages in Chicago and Toronto, the comedy empire has staged productions with a wide range of illustrious creative partners and theatre companies, including the Lyric Opera of Chicago, Hubbard Street Dance Chicago, The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, Goodman Theatre, Center Theater Group Los Angeles, Portland Center Stage, Toronto Symphony Orchestra, La Jolla Playhouse, Woolly Mammoth Theatre, and even the Chicago Bulls.





Related Articles Shows View More Chicago Stories

More Hot Stories For You