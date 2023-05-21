Review: WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME at TimeLine Theatre Company

Heidi Schreck’s must-see play makes its local Chicago debut at TimeLine Theatre Company through July 2, 2023

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Flash Sale: Shop 15% Off Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop Photo 1 Flash Sale: Shop Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop
THE WIZ Sets Complete National Tour Route With Stops in Chicago, Los Angeles & More Photo 2 THE WIZ Sets Complete National Tour Route With Stops in LA & More
JIM HENSON'S EMMET OTTER'S JUG-BAND CHRISTMAS to Play Chicago This Holiday Season Photo 3 JIM HENSON'S EMMET OTTER'S JUG-BAND CHRISTMAS to Play Chicago This Holiday Season
Michael Shannon & More to be Featured in A Red Orchid Theatre 2023-24 Season Photo 4 Michael Shannon to be Featured in A Red Orchid Theatre 23-24 Season

Michael Shannon & More to be Featured in A Red Orchid Theatre 2023-24 Season

Back in March 2020, WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME was one of the last plays I saw before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down all live theater for almost two years. I thought Heidi Schreck's play was a knockout at that time; it seamlessly interweaves the personal and the political, and she had a cathartic and devastating thesis about the Constitution's shortcomings when it comes to protecting the rights of women (and especially women of color) in this country.

Schreck starts the play by bringing her 15-year-old self back to life onstage; as a teenager, she competed in speech competitions about the Constitution in order to save money for her college tuition. It begins as a recreation of that moment, and then unfolds into a sweeping portrait of how that document - and the associated American values-have affected the women in her family for generations-and how it has often failed them.

Although the script remains unchanged, CONSTITUTION is now even more of a gut punch to watch after the overturning of Roe v. Wade. Schreck tackles big questions in CONSTITUTION, but she also shares deeply personal stories. Watching the play this time around, I was struck by how precisely Schreck captures the fragility of the rights supposedly guaranteed in the Constitution. If women aren't even mentioned in the document, how then can the Supreme Court use that text to determine what women's rights are guaranteed (or not) in it? To quote Schreck in the play, it's a penumbra - a gray area. And that gray area has had devastating consequences for women in this country, especially in light of the Supreme Court's recent decision on Roe v. Wade.

Even without updates, the play remains prescient; it's both intellectual and emotional, melancholy and also at times quite funny. Schreck understands the need to infuse levity in the text; her recurring theme about her teenage love of Patrick Swayze still delights.

Director Helen Young's production for TimeLine Theatre Company gives the play a beautiful intimacy. In the original production, Schreck played herself. For TimeLine, Beth Lacke assumes the role of Heidi. Like the touring production I saw back in 2020, this lends an extra element of metatheatricality to the piece. Now, we see Lacke as Heidi as 15-year-old Heidi. Fortunately, it works well. Lacke gives an immensely warm and endearing performance. At the top of the play, she invites audiences in with a generous spirit and high energy. She captures Schreck's intent in the text, but the performance never feels like an imitation. Her performance is truly emotional; Lacke seems to have a real connection to the text. This play calls on the actor playing Heidi to move from confidence to vulnerability on a dime, multiple times, and Lacke does precisely that.

While Lacke is the undisputedly star of the show, she's in good company with Raymond Fox as the Legionnaire, a stand-in for the legionnaires that preceded over the speech competitions that Schreck participated in as a teen. Fox mainly plays the role of contest emcee, but then has a moment where he assumes the part of Mike Iveson (the original actor who played the role). As Iveson, Fox delivers a moving monologue about his own relationship to the misogyny that runs through American culture.

Ultimately, CONSTITUTION serves to give voice to the deeply rooted misogyny in American culture and into this nation's founding document. After all, leaving women explicitly out of the Constitution is a misogynistic act in itself. While Schreck has a clear, hard-hitting thesis, this play is also deeply emotional. Lacke's performance in the lead role really hammers that home.

While the play goes to dark places, CONSTITUTION also has an uplifting coda. Each night, Lacke debates with one of two young people. The topic? Whether or not the Constitution should be abolished. At the performance I saw, Lacke went head-to-head with Sophie Ackerman (who alternates with Makalah Simpson). Fox oversees the formal debate. It's an energizing moment/ It's also an interesting mirror to Schreck's point that some of the Supreme Court's deliberations seem more focused on semantics than the human lives of the American women they're debating. The personal questions that Lacke and Ackerman ask each other following the debate, while sweet, are a less satisfying conclusion.

I'm not exaggerating when I say that WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME is the kind of play that reminds me why I love theater. It's intellectual, emotional, timely, and, admittedly as a white liberal American woman, makes me feel seen. Schreck has written a play that's important without being self-important. TimeLine's production, and especially Lacke's performance, give CONSTITUTION a beating heart.

TimeLine Theatre Company's WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME runs through July 2, 2023 at 615 West Wellington.

Photo Credit: Brett Beiner

Review by Rachel Weinberg




RELATED STORIES - Chicago

The Little Theatre On The Square Announces JERSEY BOYS And More For 2023 Summer Season Photo
The Little Theatre On The Square Announces JERSEY BOYS And More For 2023 Summer Season

The Little Theatre On The Square opens their 66th anniversary season sponsored by Mid-State Tank of Sullivan.

NEXT TO NORMAL to Launch Paramounts Second Bold Series in July Photo
NEXT TO NORMAL to Launch Paramount's Second Bold Series in July

Prepare to be spellbound by the award-winning musical Next to Normal, playing July 26-September 3, 2023 in Paramount Theatre’s intimate new Copley Theatre in downtown Aurora.

Streams of Shorts, a Feature from Israel & More Set for Pride Film Fest Programming fo Photo
Streams of Shorts, a Feature from Israel & More Set for Pride Film Fest Programming for June and July 2023

Pride Film Fest will celebrate the Pride month of June with three programs of short LGBT films from around the world and an in-person screening of the Argentine film HORSEPLAY at  Chicago’s Facets on June 22.

SNOW WHITE – AN ORIGINAL MUSICAL, SHE LOVES ME & More Set for Citadel Theatre 20 Photo
SNOW WHITE – AN ORIGINAL MUSICAL, SHE LOVES ME & More Set for Citadel Theatre 2023-24 Season

Citadel Theatre’s programming for 2023-24 will include a four-show subscription season, and two all-family musicals. See full programming and learn how to purchase tickets!


From This Author - Rachel Weinberg

Chicago native Rachel Weinberg has been one of the most frequent contributing editors and critics for BroadwayWorld Chicago since joining the team in 2014. She is a marketing professional specialized ... (read more about this author)

Review: THE WHISTLEBLOWER at Theater WitReview: THE WHISTLEBLOWER at Theater Wit
Review: ERNEST SHACKLETON LOVES ME at Porchlight Music TheatreReview: ERNEST SHACKLETON LOVES ME at Porchlight Music Theatre
Review: ANTONIO'S SONG/I WAS DREAMING OF A SON at Goodman TheatreReview: ANTONIO'S SONG/I WAS DREAMING OF A SON at Goodman Theatre
Review: BIG RIVER at Mercury Theater ChicagoReview: BIG RIVER at Mercury Theater Chicago

Videos

Video: First Look at SCHOOL OF ROCK at Paramount Theatre Video Video: First Look at SCHOOL OF ROCK at Paramount Theatre
Get a First Look at SCHOOL OF ROCK at Paramount Theatre Video
Get a First Look at SCHOOL OF ROCK at Paramount Theatre
Jodie Comer Is Coming for Her Tony Award Video
Jodie Comer Is Coming for Her Tony Award
Shucking Around with Ashley D. Kelley: Inside a Two-Show Day at SHUCKED Video
Shucking Around with Ashley D. Kelley: Inside a Two-Show Day at SHUCKED
View all Videos

Chicago SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Cymbeline - Gross Park
Midsommer Flight (7/14-7/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Summer Soundscape - Midwest Big Band
Memorial Opera House (6/17-6/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Wonderful World
Cadillac Palace Theatre (10/11-10/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# GreenRoom Improv
Raue Center for the Arts (5/27-5/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Wiz
Cadillac Palace Theatre (11/28-12/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 9 to 5, The Musical
Buffalo Grove Community Arts Center (8/11-8/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Cabaret ZaZou
Spiegeltent – Cambria Hotel (5/02-8/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Aztec Human Sacrifice
City Lit Theater (5/05-6/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Roger McGuinn
Memorial Opera House (8/26-8/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Kinsey Sicks
Raue Center for the Arts (10/28-10/28)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You