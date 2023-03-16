Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review: TINA- THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL at James M. Nederlander Theatre

Review: TINA- THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL at James M. Nederlander Theatre

Production runs through April 2

Mar. 16, 2023  

Simply the Best - yes

The current production at the James M. Nederlander Theatre is the more than a jukebox musical Tina- The Tina Turner Musical. Ms. Turner and her husband Erwin Bach are executive producers. Being abandoned by her mother and her relationship with Ike are the backbone of her transformation into becoming who she is today. The book by Katori Hall along with Frank Kettlaar and Kees Prins, Phyllida Lloyd's superb direction, Anthony Van Laast's choreography, Bruno Poet's lighting design, stunning costumes by Mark Thompson and a powerful orchestra under the direction of Anne Shuttlesworth all combine to bring the audience an unforgettable evening of storytelling and music.

Ms. Turner's given name is Anna-Mae Bullock. Her younger self is the gifted and talented young actor Ayvah Johnson. Her portrayal of Anna-Mae as a child with the big voice brought the house down. Ann Nesby as Gran Georgeanna gives Anna-Mae the love and confidence she needs. When Gran Georgeanna passes away, 16 year old Anna-Mae goes to live with her mother (Roz White) and her sister Alline (Parris Lewis) in St. Louis. The sisters would frequent the St. Louis clubs. One night they hear Ike Turner (Garrett Turner's outstanding performance) and his Kings of Rhythm. Thus begins the tumultuous, riveting and ultimately dangerous relationship. He gives her the name "Tina". He puts together the Revue which made them famous. During this successful time, Phil Spector (Jacob Roberts-Miller) wants to record Tina but no Ike. Ike's anger is taken out on Tina physically. Through the course of the story, we see Ike and Tina fight. It is staged convincingly by Chris Stevens and Jeff Sullivan. After 16 years of abuse, Tina decides she has to leave. To get back on her feet, she begins performing in Las Vegas. While dropping off a demo at Capitol Records, she meets Roger Davies (Zachary Freier-Harrison) a music producer and a fan. Roger becomes her manager and they travel to London to record. This is where she meets Erwin Bach (Max Falls). Erwin tells Tina he loves her but she declines to become involved. Back in the States, Roger promotes her himself and she has a huge hit with What's Love Got to do With It? Capitol begs her to sign which does but on her terms. After her mother passes, Tina prepares for a concert in Brazil. Erwin arrives to be with her and they reconcile just before she goes onstage to sing The Best. After the finale and curtain call, "Tina" and the band reprise several songs so there is a mini concert with the audience on their feet singing along.

Zurin Villanueva as Tina is a lights out powerhouse performer. She has captured Tina's personality and essence completely. Her singing and dancing abilities are mesmerizing. It is not an impersonation but a flawless portrayal.

Ms. Turner's story is well known but to see it unfold is disturbing, emotional, hopeful and joyful. At the age of 40, one of the greatest comebacks of all time taking her to the pinnacle of entertainment. She and Erwin were together 27 years before being married in 2013. This is also a story of finding the person you are supposed to be with. I'm sure Tina would tell you it was worth the wait.



Joffrey Ballet Mounts Chicago Premiere Of John Neumeiers THE LITTLE MERMAID Photo
Joffrey Ballet Mounts Chicago Premiere Of John Neumeier's THE LITTLE MERMAID
The Joffrey Ballet closes its 67th season with the long-awaited Chicago premiere of John Neumeier's beautifully haunting interpretation of The Little Mermaid. A gripping tableau of shadows and colors, Neumeier's world-renowned production of Hans Christian Andersen's 1837 tragic folktale follows the tormented mermaid heroine on a journey between the divergent worlds of land and sea—one utterly complex, the other magnificently serene.
Shakespeare & Company to Hold Chicago Actor Training Intensive This Month Photo
Shakespeare & Company to Hold Chicago Actor Training Intensive This Month
Shakespeare & Company's Center for Actor Training will hold a Weekend Intensive Friday, March 31 through Sunday, April 2 in Chicago, Ill.
Video: First Look at DESCRIBE THE NIGHT at Steppenwolf Theatre Photo
Video: First Look at DESCRIBE THE NIGHT at Steppenwolf Theatre
Get a first look at footage of the Chicago premiere of Describe the Night at Steppenwolf Theatre Company.
A&A Ballet Announces its Spring Performance of COPPELIA and the World Premiere of SLEE Photo
A&A Ballet Announces its Spring Performance of COPPELIA and the World Premiere of SLEEPOVER AT THE MUSEUM
Experience an afternoon pajama party like no other. Enjoy the magical journey of music, dance and storytelling with A&A Ballet's upcoming performance of the famous Coppélia and the world premiere ballet of Sleepover at the Museum!

From This Author - Tina St. Angelo Wetzel

I live in Naperville IL, a Chicago suburb. Theater and the arts is a passion.  I have been to almost every theater venue in Chicago and the regional theaters including Drury Lane Oakbrook, Mar... (read more about this author)


Review: TINA- THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL at James M. Nederlander TheatreReview: TINA- THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL at James M. Nederlander Theatre
March 16, 2023

What did our critic think of TINA: THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL at James M. Nederlander Theatre?
Review: CARMEN at Lyric Opera Of ChicagoReview: CARMEN at Lyric Opera Of Chicago
March 12, 2023

What did our critic think of CARMEN at Lyric Opera Of Chicago?
Review: ANNIE at Cadillac PalaceReview: ANNIE at Cadillac Palace
March 9, 2023

What did our critic think of ANNIE at Cadillac Palace? The new national tour of Annie is the current offering at Chicago's Cadillac Palace. Hard to believe Annie has been entertaining audiences since it opened on Broadway in 1977. The book was written by Thomas Meehan with lyrics by Charles Strouse and lyrics by Martin Charnin. Director Jenn Thompson's recreation is very similar to the original production and why not? She was the original Pepper in the Broadway run starring Andrea McArdle. Ms. Thompson's history with Annie is very apparent in this production. I had forgotten the emotional aspect of this story. The talented ensemble of young actors portraying the orphans is an absolute joy to watch. Their energy is infectious. This production is the national tour debut for each of these young actors. This is also Ellie Rose Pulsifer's (Annie) national tour debut. She fits the role perfectly. Especially touching was her interaction with Daddy Warbucks (Christopher Swan giving a very in depth portrayal) and his assistant Grace Farrell (Julia Nicole Hunter breathtaking). Then there is Miss Hannigan (Stefanie Londino's commanding portrayal spot on), her conman brother Rooster and his girlfriend Lily St. Regis (wonderful singing, dancing and comedy by Nick Bernardi and Krista Curry) round out the villains in Annie's life. The story is about Annie trying to find her parents who left her at the orphanage as a baby. Daddy Warbucks enlists the help of President Franklin Roosevelt (Mark Woodward in his national tour debut) to find her parents. Annie runs away where she immediately befriends a dog named Sandy. She also has soup with inhabitants of a Hooverville under the 59th Street Bridge. This wonderful ensemble of adults also portray Oliver Warbucks' employees, other citizens of NYC and the cabinet of FDR. Quick costume changes are also involved!
Review: YOU'RE A GOOD MAN CHARLIE BROWN at Marriott TheatreReview: YOU'RE A GOOD MAN CHARLIE BROWN at Marriott Theatre
February 26, 2023

What did our critic think of YOU'RE A GOOD MAN CHARLIE BROWN at Marriott Theatre, Lincolnshire IL?
Review: INTO THE WOODS at Paramount TheatreReview: INTO THE WOODS at Paramount Theatre
February 12, 2023

What did our critic think of INTO THE WOODS at Paramount Theatre?
share