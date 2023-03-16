Review: TINA- THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL at James M. Nederlander Theatre

Simply the Best - yes

The current production at the James M. Nederlander Theatre is the more than a jukebox musical Tina- The Tina Turner Musical. Ms. Turner and her husband Erwin Bach are executive producers. Being abandoned by her mother and her relationship with Ike are the backbone of her transformation into becoming who she is today. The book by Katori Hall along with Frank Kettlaar and Kees Prins, Phyllida Lloyd's superb direction, Anthony Van Laast's choreography, Bruno Poet's lighting design, stunning costumes by Mark Thompson and a powerful orchestra under the direction of Anne Shuttlesworth all combine to bring the audience an unforgettable evening of storytelling and music.

Ms. Turner's given name is Anna-Mae Bullock. Her younger self is the gifted and talented young actor Ayvah Johnson. Her portrayal of Anna-Mae as a child with the big voice brought the house down. Ann Nesby as Gran Georgeanna gives Anna-Mae the love and confidence she needs. When Gran Georgeanna passes away, 16 year old Anna-Mae goes to live with her mother (Roz White) and her sister Alline (Parris Lewis) in St. Louis. The sisters would frequent the St. Louis clubs. One night they hear Ike Turner (Garrett Turner's outstanding performance) and his Kings of Rhythm. Thus begins the tumultuous, riveting and ultimately dangerous relationship. He gives her the name "Tina". He puts together the Revue which made them famous. During this successful time, Phil Spector (Jacob Roberts-Miller) wants to record Tina but no Ike. Ike's anger is taken out on Tina physically. Through the course of the story, we see Ike and Tina fight. It is staged convincingly by Chris Stevens and Jeff Sullivan. After 16 years of abuse, Tina decides she has to leave. To get back on her feet, she begins performing in Las Vegas. While dropping off a demo at Capitol Records, she meets Roger Davies (Zachary Freier-Harrison) a music producer and a fan. Roger becomes her manager and they travel to London to record. This is where she meets Erwin Bach (Max Falls). Erwin tells Tina he loves her but she declines to become involved. Back in the States, Roger promotes her himself and she has a huge hit with What's Love Got to do With It? Capitol begs her to sign which does but on her terms. After her mother passes, Tina prepares for a concert in Brazil. Erwin arrives to be with her and they reconcile just before she goes onstage to sing The Best. After the finale and curtain call, "Tina" and the band reprise several songs so there is a mini concert with the audience on their feet singing along.

Zurin Villanueva as Tina is a lights out powerhouse performer. She has captured Tina's personality and essence completely. Her singing and dancing abilities are mesmerizing. It is not an impersonation but a flawless portrayal.

Ms. Turner's story is well known but to see it unfold is disturbing, emotional, hopeful and joyful. At the age of 40, one of the greatest comebacks of all time taking her to the pinnacle of entertainment. She and Erwin were together 27 years before being married in 2013. This is also a story of finding the person you are supposed to be with. I'm sure Tina would tell you it was worth the wait.